Stadium location not ‘worthy of developing’: neighbors react

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs showed renderings of a proposed $800 million renovation project Wednesday. With a turf-covered activation zone with tailgate areas and covered entertainment space built where Kauffman Stadium is right now.

But one key item people who live and work near the stadiums were especially hoping to see is not part of those plans.

That would be an entertainment district that could draw people out here on non-game or event days. And one of the reasons the Chiefs president gave against it, is a tough pill for some to swallow

Score Sports and Bar Grill just across Interstate 70 from the Truman Sports Complex told FOX4 during the 2023 season Chiefs gamedays are always good to them. And nearby Dixon’s Chili reports it gets a big boost from the Royals.

Tailgating emphasized, entertainment district nixed in Arrowhead plans

“Those stadiums are the only thing that gives this area relevance. My biggest fear is losing both of them,” Dixon’s owner Stephen Steffes said.

It’s why Steffes was closely watching the Chiefs announcement. Not as much for plans inside, but what they’d do with the extra space after Kauffman Stadium might be torn down.

“They talked about building up the area around the stadiums so there’d be bars and restaurants and hotels and the plan I saw didn’t include any of that, which was pretty disappointing,” Steffes said.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team looked at an entertainment district. They did a real estate analysis development before Wednesday’s news conference, but a reality hit them pretty quickly.

“Right now, in this market, this is not a location that is worthy of developing,” he said.

For stadium neighbors it’s a reality they’ve dealt with for 50 years. Despite millions attending Royals and Chiefs games each year, the immediate surrounding area features two fast food restaurants two gas stations and a hotel.

“Why I don’t know and I don’t understand because it’s a perfect area, there’s plenty of room around there to do stuff, they just didn’t choose to make the investment in it,” nearby Raytown resident Mike Brogan said.

Chiefs show concourse, tailgating updates in reimagined Arrowhead Stadium

The Adams Mark Hotel and former Coco Key has been closed since 2020 and Denny’s burned down last year. Letha Jones wants to see it come back and have someone invest in her neighborhood.

“We’re good they just got to build us up it’s Kansas City,” Jones said.

While the Chiefs plan $300 million in private investment and $500 million in tax dollars as part of the project pending voter approval in April, it might not impact surrounding neighborhoods the way some were hoping.

“As harsh as that sounds, it’s just the reality from a business standpoint,” Donovan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.