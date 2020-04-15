Stadler Rail (VTX:SRAIL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Stadler Rail AG (VTX:SRAIL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Stadler Rail's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, Stadler Rail had CHF701.2m of debt, up from CHF121.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CHF752.7m in cash, so it actually has CHF51.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Stadler Rail's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Stadler Rail had liabilities of CHF2.35b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CHF599.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF752.7m as well as receivables valued at CHF1.23b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CHF966.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Stadler Rail is worth CHF4.51b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Stadler Rail boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Stadler Rail grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Stadler Rail's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Stadler Rail has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Stadler Rail saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

Although Stadler Rail's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CHF51.5m. And we liked the look of last year's 29% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with Stadler Rail's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Stadler Rail (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.