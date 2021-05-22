Staff at Biggest Dutch Domino’s Pizza Franchise Can Now Be Paid in Bitcoin

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

A Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the Netherlands is offering to pay its employees in bitcoin – appropriately starting on Bitcoin Pizza Day.

  • Staff taking up the option will be able to choose how much of their salary above the minimum wage – which must be paid in euros by law – they wish to receive in bitcoin, according to an announcement Saturday.

  • The franchisee, Immensus Holdings, is Holland’s largest with 16 Domino’s stores, and will offer the salary option in partnership with Dutch fiat-to-crypto gateway BTC Direct.

  • The company has over 1,000 internal and external employees who can opt into the scheme.

  • “We work with a lot of young employees. We hear them talking about bitcoin and we want to offer the opportunity to own cryptocurrency,” Immensuus co-owner Jonathan Gurevich said.

  • The news was announced on Bitcoin Pizza Day, which commemorates the first time bitcoin was used as a form of payment when developer Laszlo Hanyecz used 10,000 BTC to pay for two pizzas on May 22, 2010.

  • That amount of bitcoin is worth almost $410 million at time of writing.

See also: Soccer Player Ifunanyachi Achara the Latest Sports Pro to Take Salary in Bitcoin

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure, Faces Resistance At $45K

    Bitcoin sellers remain active as the broader uptrend weakens similar to 2017 and 2018.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Away From the Big Crypto Blaze, Another Market Tension Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- A bear market in Bitcoin. A bull market in Bitcoin. Taper talk, or talk thereof. The biggest pop for meme stocks of the season. A lot just happened, and yet when the history of this week is written, it’s possible a much quieter development will be the lead.After intensifying earlier this month, inflation anxiety appears to be easing. Rates on 10-year breakevens dropped by the most on a weekly basis since September, capping any rise in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a surge in raw materials continued to sputter, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index sinking for a second straight week.That was enough to comfort investors in big tech. The Nasdaq 100 posted its first weekly gain in over a month, after being rattled by warnings that soaring prices would eat into future cash flows and shine a harsh light on expensive valuations. And while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled an openness to discussing a scaling back of asset purchases, comments that it would “likely be some time” until the economy recovers to that point helped prevent any knee-jerk reactions.“Inflation is really only a problem for stocks if it’s going to bring the Fed off the sidelines,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “If you see interest rates falling, if you see inflation expectations receding, if you see the Fed continuing to come out with overall dovish minutes, it tends to be a pretty friendly environment for tech.”Whether or not the U.S. economy has seen peak growth, a series of weaker-than-expected reports have helped quell inflation fears. Last month’s housing starts were lower than anticipated, while the pace of mortgage applications slowed from the prior month. On Thursday, data from the Philadelphia Fed showed manufacturing activity in the region eased in May from a 48-year high the prior month.As a result, Citigroup Inc.’s economic surprise gauge -- which measures the magnitude to which reports either beat or miss forecasts -- briefly dropped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 this week.The Nasdaq 100 held onto a 0.1% gain this week as inflation expectations ebbed, snapping a four-week losing streak. Tech eked out a gain as cryptocurrencies ricocheted, with Bitcoin dropping 12% on Friday alone after China reiterated its intent to to crack down on mining.Still, some warn that it’s too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks. Anxiety around price pressures in the coming months should be a boon for defensive sectors and particularly favor financials, while eating into growth stocks with duration-sensitive cash flows, according to State Street Global Advisors.“Because there’s so much disagreement on how inflation may unfold, that disagreement in the market will inevitably lead to volatility,” said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of SSGA’s active quantitative equity team. “If you look at the aggregate market, it’s hiding some of that market rotation -- that’s where you can see much bigger moves.”(Updates Bitcoin price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The May 19 Sell-Off Actually Strengthened Bitcoin’s Narrative

    May 19 bitcoin-dollar volumes were the highest so far this year in markets accessible to U.S. investors.

  • Bitcoin could go ‘as low as $20,000’: Expert

    Gareth Soloway, InTheMoneyStocks.com President & CFO,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss moves in the cryptocurrency market.

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Players at the PGA Championship are literally aiming at the fans on the 18th hole because a quirk in the rules backfired

    The 18th tee box at Kiawah is daunting, but some of the best players in the world have found a way to attack the hole - aim at the fans.

  • Watch this 94-year-old Army Ranger push a walker away to stand and receive the Medal of Honor

    Retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. entered the ceremony in a wheelchair, but he stood on his own for the reading of his citation and to receive the award.

  • Pro-Trump Republican trying to oust Cheney says he got his girlfriend pregnant when she was 14: ‘It was like Romeo and Juliet’

    Admission met with outrage and accusations of statutory rape

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Trump plans to restore his 'beautiful' Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and new paint job for future rallies

    Trump said in a statement that the plane, which has been sitting broken and unused in New York, will be ready by the end of the year.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchase's case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.