Staff member at Henderson School knocked out for 2 mins after altercation with student, police say

A staff member at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester lost consciousness for close to two minutes on Tuesday when trying to break up an altercation between students and was assaulted, according to a Boston police report.

The incident happened at the school’s upper campus shortly after 11:30 a.m. when the staff member heard the student say something “inappropriate” to another student and approached the situation, police said.

“Some words were exchanged” between the two parties before the student pushed the staff member as he stepped back, police said.

“The suspect pushed him again and grabbed a hold of the front of his shirt and would not let go‚” police said. “It took 3-4 staff members to get the suspect off of the victim as he continued to hold onto his shirt.”

Several staff members then jumped in and pulled the student away from the employee. “The victim fell onto the floor during the assault and lost consciousness for 1-2 minutes,” police said in the report.

The staffer, accompanied by another employee, drove himself to a hospital once he regained consciousness. 911 was not notified, police said.

He told doctors he had no memory of the struggle and police said he suffered a possible head injury and chipped tooth.

The student’s parents were notified and his father came to the school to pick him up, police said. The student faces action under the Boston public schools’ disciplinary code, officials said. It wasn’t clear if criminal charges will be brought against him.

Just last year another Henderson School student was charged with attacking the principal in 2021, after knocking her unconscious and sending her to the hospital.

“The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where all students and staff feel safe, welcome, and respected,” Interim Head of School Stephanie Sibley said in a letter sent to families after Tuesday’s assault. “We are sharing this important update with you as part of our commitment to open communication and transparency. Please know the safety and security of all students and staff is one of our most important priorities.”

