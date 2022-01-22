Staff member injured, several students in custody after large fight at Meadowdale High School

Jan. 22—A fight resulted in one school staff member injured and a call for officer assistance at Meadowdale High School Friday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

The fight was reported around 1:05 p.m. A few minutes later a call for officer assistance was issued.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, on investigation they found that one student was assaulted by several others, and at the same time several more students began to fight throughout the school.

The sheriff's office said that on arrival the school was placed on lockdown to try to secure the fighting students and large crowds.

Several students were taken into custody on charges including inducing panic, disorderly conduct and assault, the sheriff's office said.

Initial reports indicate there was a disturbance on the second floor and that a security guard was injured. A medic was dispatched to the school, but the extent of any injuries is not clear.

In a statement, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said a staff member was injured while trying to contain the fight, but that she is going to heal and be able to return to work.

Lolli said that students were dismissed early, and that due to the incident tonight's Meadowdale/Dunbar boys basketball game has been canceled.

"Fighting of any kind is not tolerated in the Dayton Public Schools," she said. "Students will face discipline and/or legal consequences. The district will continue to monitor student behavior and discipline students appropriately when this type of behavior occurs."

Multiple cruisers from Dayton and Trotwood police departments were on the scene, as well as Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.