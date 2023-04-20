Staff member at Pasco’s Gulf High School helped students hide guns, police say

A Gulf High School staff member was arrested Wednesday after she helped students hide guns that they had bought illegally, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police say a student at the high school contacted disciplinary aide Emily Medina, 20, after shots were fired on Monday near Van Buren and Main streets. According to arrest reports, the minors who shot the guns purchased them illegally off the street.

The student gave Medina a backpack with a Glock 43 handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun and ammunition, the arrest report states.

“Emily took the firearms, which she knew or should have known were not to be possessed by the juvenile and hid them in her residence,” the arrest report states. “Emily admitted she did not call police or report the incident to the school, clearly intending to conceal the weapons that were evidence in an illegal sale.”

Medina faces charges of tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on $5,150 bail, records show.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Steve Hegarty said Medina — who was hired in August — was placed on administrative leave after the district learned of the incident.

Hegarty said the incidents occurred after school hours and off Gulf High School property.

New Port Richey police are continuing to investigate and more arrests may be made.