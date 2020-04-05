Staff at NYC hospital where nurse died will finally get coronavirus tests

A New York hospital where some staffers said they could not get coronavirus tests even after a nurse died of the disease has now told workers that starting Tuesday it will provide tests to all employees who have developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to an email obtained by NBC News.

"Starting on Tuesday, April 7, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, we would like to test you for this viral infection using the PCR test with a nasopharyngeal swab within a few days of the onset of your symptoms," said the Saturday email from Senior Vice President Vicki R. LoPachin to all staffers of the New York City area's Mount Sinai hospital network. "This will provide guidance to you and to Employee Health Services regarding your clinical status and return to work."

"If you were symptomatic prior to April 7, we would like to test you for COVID-19 infection using the serum antibody test. This will provide guidance to you on whether you did have COVID-19 infection as well as whether you are a candidate to provide a plasma donation to help others."

The email came after queries to the network from NBC News on whether it planned to make tests available to staffers at Mount Sinai West, a hospital on Manhattan's West Side, and a Friday protest by staffers from various Mount Sinai hospitals that included demands for testing. The email said staffers would receive more information on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Mount Sinai hospitals did not respond to requests for comment about the network's testing policy for employees and its decision to make tests available starting Tuesday.

Kious Kelly, an emergency room nurse at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, died after contracting coronavirus on March 24, 2020. (Marya Sherron / via AP) More

Kious Kelly, an assistant nurse manager on a cardiac observation unit at Mount Sinai West, died of coronavirus on March 24. At least two Mount Sinai West employees who worked in his unit, known as 10B, and one nurse who did not, have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, according to interviews with two of the sick employees and the daughter of the third.

According to interviews with staff, group texts, and a list provided by a nurse, other workers in the unit have also tested positive, but NBC News was not able to confirm those illnesses.

Some employees in Kelly's unit, who spoke to NBC News under condition of anonymity, said earlier this week that even in the wake of his death, nurses and other staff in the unit and across Mount Sinai West had not been able to access testing at their own hospital. They also said that, despite improvements, they were still not being supplied with the personal protective equipment (PPE) they deem adequate to keep them safe from exposure.

"The way management has been managing this crisis showed us that infectious disease protocol or staffing safety is not their concern," said one nurse on the unit.

Health

Echoing the concerns of nurses and physicians across the country, many in unit 10B and across the hospital had told NBC News they have been forced to seek testing offsite, including at urgent care clinics.

Diana Torres, a registered nurse who works in the rehabilitation unit at Mount Sinai West, said that knowing who on staff is positive allows healthcare workers to "take the necessary precautions to avoid exposing more people or exposing our loved ones."

Mount Sinai Health Systems would not confirm to NBC News how many of its employees at New York-area hospitals, including staff from Mount Sinai West's unit 10B, have tested positive for COVID-19.