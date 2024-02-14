Staff shortages at Grand Forks detention facilities result in excess overtime, vacation time denials

Feb. 14—GRAND FORKS — In 2023, the Grand Forks County Correctional Center denied 93 days of vacation leave for its employees, while $254,789 in funds budgeted for salaries and benefits went unspent.

The Regional Youth Assessment Center went over its overtime budget by a fivefold margin.

Both facilities spent the year short-staffed, an issue they share with jails and prisons across the state and nation.

Staff shortages aren't uncommon in Grand Forks and North Dakota — the metro area and the state each posted the second-lowest unemployment rate among their peers across the entire nation — but the shortfall of available employees poses a particular challenge for the correctional facility, which is required to maintain a specific number of staff as its inmate population rises.

"We have to man the facility at all times, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," GFCCC Administrator Bret Burkholder said. "It's more of a problem for us than other (county) departments because my staff has to go to the facility and be at the facility in numbers."

North Dakota's local jails as a whole have bucked national trends in corrections employment, according to census data, with the number of employees growing by 8.7% from 2019 to 2022 even while the total number of state and local correctional officers fell by 8.4% over the same period.

Even so, Donnell Preskey, government and public relations specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties, says the organization continues to hear staffing concerns from local jails throughout the state.

"Pretty much every county we visit — every sheriff's department, every correctional center — says they're short-handed," Preskey said. "It's hard to fill the law enforcement positions in the state."

As of Friday, the Grand Forks County Correctional Center was seven short of the 69 full-time employees that would make up a full staff, a number that has remained relatively unchanged since mid-January.

Burkholder considered that a fairly strong showing, all things considered.

"That's not a bad number, in that we've been dealing with a lot worse," he said. "We got it down to three at one point."

His counterpart at the Regional Youth Assessment Center, Robin Spain, was pleased to report she was expecting to have a full 16 full-time and 16 part-time staff once her latest round of hires was approved by the Grand Forks County Commission — the first time in a year and a half the juvenile facility had been fully-staffed.

Her staff is markedly smaller than Burkholder's, but staff are required to complete additional training for dealing with juveniles.

"There's so much more liability than with adults," she said. "You can't just put them in a room and ignore them."

Both facilities are subject to mandatory minimum staffing requirements, which has posed unique problems for the two administrators over the last year.

The correctional center and Regional Youth Assessment Center, which took over youth shelter care and attendant care in 2023, both overshot their overtime spending. The correctional center spent $14,428 more than its $50,000 budget, while the juvenile facility spent $6,436 — 544% of the $1,000 the facility had budgeted.

Spain attributed this in part to the expansion of the juvenile facility's scope of services. (Overall expenses for the juvenile facility overshot projections by about 8%.)

Burkholder faces additional challenges with managing employees' vacation time. He says he has to limit the number of staff members who can take vacation leave on any given day, since he needs a certain number of people on hand at any time. So if several employees want to take a weekend off for deer hunting, or to truck sugar beets during harvest season for extra cash, a few will be out of luck.

In December he realized nine of his long-time employees were set to forfeit significant amounts of paid vacation leave if that time off wasn't used by the end of the year.

Correctional center employees accrue at minimum 96 hours of vacation leave a year, and often "bank" those hours early in their careers as a bulwark in the event of a family emergency or extended illness. Veterans often have up to or more than the maximum 240 hours one can carry over year to year; Burkholder had several with more than 300 hours banked in December.

A record of the 62 time-off denials Burkholder submitted to the Grand Forks County Commission included denied leave for "nephew's first birthday," "won't have childcare — also my baby's first thanksgiving," and "neurosurgery in Fargo." (Burkholder said the person making that request was ultimately able to attend that appointment.)

Burkholder was able to rearrange the schedule so those employees could use their over-maximum hours before the year's end.

Spain said the juvenile facility did not have the same issue with its hourly employees, but she and two of her salaried deputies lost less than 25 hours of vacation.

Burkholder said he frequently forfeits vacation time, but operates under different rules than the correctional facility's other employees, who are paid hourly.

He maintains the excess vacation time is going to be a one-off issue, one he thinks could be avoided with better employee planning. Still, "if I'm unable to get people their time off, it's an issue," he said,

Preskey said the $3.5 million allocated by the Legislature with "Back the Blue" grants have helped some departments recruit more officers. Burkholder said the correctional center had received a grant, but had not yet decided where to allocate it.