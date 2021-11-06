Staff shortages limiting hours at several stores at Cherry Hill Mall

Motley Fool

Spousal benefits can be a valuable source of Social Security income for those who didn't work much on their own, or whose earnings weren't as high as their spouses. If you're interested in claiming spousal benefits, they could be worth up to 50% of the amount your spouse is entitled to at full retirement age, or FRA (although you'll get less if you start your spousal benefits before your own FRA). The catch, however, is that if you're claiming benefits on your spouse's work record, you can't do that until your husband or wife claims their own benefits first.