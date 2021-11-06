Staff shortages limiting hours at several stores at Cherry Hill Mall
A spokesperson for the Cherry Hill Mall confirms that while the mall has maintained normal operating hours, many retailers are limiting store hours because of staffing challenges.
Venezuela's state oil company slashed its output target by one-third as years of corruption, brain drain and inadequate investment crippled the nation's energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia sent another bullish jolt into the oil market a day after OPEC+ ignored President Biden's calls for more oil, raising sharply the official selling price of all the nation's crudes to all buyers.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree on Thursday to continue its policy to gradually lift oil production each month, raising the potential for the U.S. to take advantage of prices for the commodity which trade close to multiyear highs.
'People come to my company to apply for the job and they say 'I want to make $15 an hour,' says the co-owner of a Michigan doughnut shop.
Workers will be happy to know that they can contribute more to their 401(k) accounts next year, but IRA owners may be a little disappointed.
Prosecutors in southern Italy have opened an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), a company at the centre of latest snags on the 787 Dreamliner, three people familiar with the matter said. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation and another briefed on the probe, the move aims to verify whether components were flawed and could pose safety risks - a prospect denied by Boeing and MPS' lawyer. It is the second probe involving Brindisi-based MPS, which is already under court administration amid an ongoing investigation into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company, and follows the intervention of an anonymous whistleblower, the sources said.
Why are some retirees so happy and others so miserable? These financial planners may have the answer, and it's not just about money.
Spousal benefits can be a valuable source of Social Security income for those who didn't work much on their own, or whose earnings weren't as high as their spouses. If you're interested in claiming spousal benefits, they could be worth up to 50% of the amount your spouse is entitled to at full retirement age, or FRA (although you'll get less if you start your spousal benefits before your own FRA). The catch, however, is that if you're claiming benefits on your spouse's work record, you can't do that until your husband or wife claims their own benefits first.
A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...
As countries around the world load up on wheat, there's a sign that one significant importer is starting to be put off by surging prices.
"I left my government job because I realized I couldn’t sit at a desk, staring at a computer screen all day, for the next 40 years of my life."View Entire Post ›
Oil prices are under pressure as Biden prepares to tap U.S. reserves and shale production begins to climb
Learning the truth is crucial to avoid ending up with a financial shortfall as a retiree. According to a recent report from J.P. Morgan, seniors on average are spending at least 90% of their pre-retirement income and many are spending more. See, many people who are planning for retirement assume they'll need to replace about 80% of pre-retirement income, and some financial experts even suggest you could get by on as little as 70%.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's fuel crisis is deepening, with the country's Professional Association of Banks announcing Friday that a shortage of petroleum is forcing institutions to cut their hours and days as dozens of gas stations across the capital remained closed. Long lines, fights and boisterous crowds formed earlier this week around a handful of gas stations that were still operating, with a gallon of gas costing roughly $15 in some places. The government has blamed gangs for blocking gas distribution terminals, with local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reporting Friday that several truck drivers have been kidnapped and at least four fuel tankers seized.
Bitcoin remains effectively unmoved after a choppy week of resistance and ranging price action. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) sits at $61,526.92, representing a stubborn seven-day increase of 3.78 per cent.
As part of the proposed settlement, Boeing has agreed to hire an ombudsman to handle internal issues and appoint a board member with experience in aviation safety, according to the report on Thursday. Boeing declined to comment. In September, a Delaware judge denied the company's move to dismiss the suit, ruling that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months.
The fee could give the fossil fuel industry a new tool to slow the energy transition.
OPEC+ ignored demands for a bigger oil-production increase, instead blaming their customers' economic woes on soaring prices of natural gas and coal.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lost its lawsuit against NASA. The company claimed the agency's decision to award SpaceX a lunar lander contract was "unfair."
The founders of the photo-looping app Phhhoto say Facebook strung them along with the promise of a partnership that never materialized.