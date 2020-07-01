Staff Zone Brings Quality Temp Service to Las Vegas and Memphis

ROSWELL, Ga., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 37 locations nationwide, Staff Zone is opening in Las Vegas, Nevada and Memphis, Tennessee. Staff Zone is a temporary labor company that specializes in the blue-collar staffing needs within the construction, light industrial, and special events industries. This focus gives them a complete understanding of their clients' needs. They have a strong presence in the Southeast US and Texas and will continue growth nationwide.

When asked about the recent growth of Staff Zone, COO, Sam Harris replied, "We are very excited to move into these two new markets. We believe in what we do and the quality of service we deliver. Every market deserves the same Best in Class ™ experience; whether that is in Jacksonville, Florida or Phoenix, Arizona. In 2018, Staff Zone trademarked our Best in Class phrase for our industry. We strive to do everything first class, from our initial training, field service SOP, treatment of our valued workers, world-class van fleet, to our newly developed and renovated branch offices. This differentiates us from the competition, which we respect immensely."

Being focused heavily in the construction industry, the company's first priority is safety. Mark Eady, Director of Risk Management stated, "Our motto is 'If it's not safe, don't do it'. This is a way of life at Staff Zone. Safety is integrated into every aspect of our operations. Because of this, we've been able to retain the highest quality business insurance and remarkably low MOD rating of 0.90, a front running score in this industry."

All Staff Zone laborers are e-verified, ACA protected, and fully insured. Staff Zone is proud to be WBE certified and a HUB vendor, which benefits its clientele in government projects.

With the opening of this new branch, Staff Zone's 37 branch locations span from Florida, where they recently opened a new branch in Kissimmee, as far west as Las Vegas. They believe that all their relationships, whether with the clients or their employees, are based on true partnerships helping one another in achieving success and prosperity, while positively impacting the communities in which they operate.

Contact Staff Zone for all of your labor needs or job opportunities at marketing@staffzone.com and you will be directed accordingly. For more information and for a complete list of locations, visit their website at https://staffzone.com/

