Staffers for ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield plead not guilty in financial misconduct case

EAST LANSING — Anne and Rob Minard, who worked for former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, were arraigned in court Wednesday morning as they face a series of charges stemming from their alleged misappropriation of funds.

Not guilty pleas were entered for both Anne and Rob Minard on their behalf during the hearing.

Chatfield, a Republican from Levering, was Speaker from 2019 to 2020. During Chatfield's time as speaker, Rob Minard served as his chief of staff while Anne Minard was director of external affairs for him. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office alleges the couple misappropriated funds from multiple entities, including social welfare nonprofits and campaign committees.

The Minards face multiple charges including embezzlement, conducting a criminal enterprise and intent to defraud under false pretenses. At a December press conference announcing the charges, Nessel said the couple illegally enriched themselves, allegedly obtaining at least $525,000 illegally from 2018 through 2020.

Arraignment hearings are typically straightforward affairs — during Wednesday’s hearing, District Judge Lisa Babcock read the charges against Anne and Rob Minard and informed both of their rights. The hearing took place in Ingham County's 54B District Court in East Lansing.

District Judge Molly Hennesey Greenwalt will oversee their cases. Anne and Rob Minard are expected back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 19, although Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin said it would be fine to push the date back if defense attorneys need additional time to go through discovery evidence, which he said “is measured in terabytes.”

Personal recognizance bonds were set at $50,000 for both Anne and Rob Minard, meaning they would only have to pay the amount if they violated bond conditions, which include not traveling outside the state of Michigan without approval from the court and not purchasing or possessing firearms, among other items.

Defense attorneys declined to speak with media after the hearing. Attorney Gerald Gleeson, who is representing Anne Minard, said he would limit his comments to what is said in the courtroom.

An investigation was launched in Jan. 2022 by the Michigan State Police after Chatfield’s sister-in-law accused him of sexual assault. Nessel’s office joined the investigation later that month.

The investigation has also expanded to probe into claims of financial misconduct by Chatfield and others. The Minards’ Lansing-area home was raided by Michigan State Police in 2022. The investigation remains ongoing, Nessel said in December.

Chatfield has denied claims against him and has not been charged in the probe. His attorney, Mary Chartier, told the Free Press in December she was confident an objective review of the facts would not result in charges against her client.

Affidavits filed by the Attorney General’s office paint a picture of alleged repeated reimbursements to Anne and Rob Minard for expenses that were actually paid for with funds from various nonprofits associated with Chatfield. The Minards became associated with Chatfield after they launched Victor Strategies, a political consulting firm, in 2011. Rob Minard assisted Chatfield with his first campaign before he took office in 2015, the affidavit states.

One example cited by prosecutors was an August 2018 trip to Hawaii taken by Anne and Rob Minard, and others, to attend a seminar hosted by the Institute for Research on Presidential Elections (IRPE). The group advocates for the presidential election to be decided by a national popular vote, according to the affidavit, and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, according to its website.

Rob Minard submitted an expense form to IRPE for $2,563.98, covering flights for himself and Chatfield, taxi fare and parking. Minard collected the full reimbursement, the affidavit states, but bank records indicate the expenses were paid for using funds from the Peninsula Fund and Lift Up Michigan, a pair of 501(c)(4) nonprofits.

The Peninsula Fund was used to fund Chatfield’s political activities, and Anne Minard was the fund’s president, per the affidavit. The Minards operated Lift Up Michigan, and the affidavit states that approximately $107,500 was donated by the Peninsula Fund to Lift Up Michigan.

“Robert however collected the full reimbursement, and subsequently deposited the check into the Minard MSUFCU account,” the affidavit alleges, recalling the Hawaii expense report. “The facts show Robert submitted an expense reimbursement for expenses he did not incur, IRPE relied on those representations, issued him a check, and suffered loss because of the reliance. Robert did not refund the Peninsula Fund or Lift Up Michigan for the funds received.”

The Peninsula Fund account was also used to fund purchases made by Anne Minard that were personal in nature, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states $10,573.21 was charged to Anne Minard's personal credit card but funded by the Peninsula Fund bank account in November and December 2020, including $7,806.90 for "Paypal Gucci," potentially referring to the designer brand, as well as hundreds of dollars worth of purchases at Lululemon.

Prosecutors also allege the consulting firm, Victor Strategies, and another political action committee (PAC) were used to defraud campaign committees of Republican lawmakers, including former Reps. Julie Alexander and Jim Lilly.

The Working Together for a Better Michigan (WTFBM) PAC launched in June 2019 to fundraise for Republican candidates for the Michigan House of Representatives. Shannon Huver, who told investigators she is Anne Minard’s sister, was listed as the PAC’s treasurer. Huver told investigators that she didn’t have an active role with the PAC, and was told by Anne Minard “she just needed to put down her name and address and that was it,” the affidavit said. Anne Minard was listed as the PAC's designated record keeper, per the affidavit.

The affidavit highlights a portion of WTFBM spending on political mailers done by a printing company. WTFBM sent the company, WAM printing, four separate checks written by Anne Minard in September and October 2020 totaling $697k. That paid for 60 invoices submitted by WAM to Victor Strategies for printing costs, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, WTFBM submitted a quarterly campaign finance statement detailing spending $697,000 on expenses for WAM Printing in its October 2020 campaign finance report. But the affidavit states that the statement misrepresented the actual total paid to WAM Printing, which was $545,341.13.

The remaining $151,658.87 was collected by Victor Strategies, according to the affidavit. The document detailed the alleged manner in which the WAM Printing invoices were used to defraud campaigns.

Of those 60 invoices, three of them were to pay for mailers used by Alexander’s campaign. The affidavit states WTFBM covered $16,526.14 in mailing costs for Alexander's campaign literature, but the campaign had an agreement with Victor Strategies which covered mailing costs.

Alexander’s campaign paid Victor Strategies approximately $26,876 for the mailing costs, according to the affidavit, despite WTFBM covering a portion of those costs. Prosecutors say this is an example of defrauding under false pretenses.

“The facts show that Victor Strategies represented to Julie Alexander it incurred certain mailing costs and in turn charged Alexander for those mailing costs, when WTFBM covered the mailings,” the affidavit states. “Alexander relied on those representations and paid Victor Strategies for mailing costs they never incurred. This is another situation where Victor Strategies was submitting an invoice for an expense they claim to incur when they did not."

A similar procedure is alleged to have taken place with a Lilly-affiliated organization, Friends of Jim Lilly. The affidavit states Victor Strategies submitted an invoice to Lilly for $6,988.32 to cover campaign literature costs, which Lilly paid “not knowing that a separate entity had already covered the cost of his mailers.”

The charges against the couple have again launched criticism of Michigan's governmental transparency and campaign finance laws, which Nessel said "made it so easy for people with ties to our government representatives and big money donors alike to skirt the system for personal benefit while also skirting any legal responsibility for their bad behavior."

The Minards have each been charged with:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony.

One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony.

Three counts of false pretenses — $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 — five-year felonies.

One count of false pretenses — more than $20,000 but less than $50,000 — a 15-year felony.

One count of embezzlement — $100,000 or more — a 20-year felony.

One count of filing a false tax return — a five-year felony.

Anne Minard has been charged individually with:

Two counts of embezzlement — $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization — a 10-year felony.

Two counts of false pretenses — $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 — each five-year felonies.

And Rob Minard has been charged individually with one additional count of false pretenses — $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 — a five-year felony.

Free Press reporters Clara Hendrickson and Dave Boucher contributed to this article. Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

