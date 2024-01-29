Staffers at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Verona under investigation

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is probing staff at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center following allegations of preferential treatment, cash exchanges, and cell phones reportedly being smuggled into the Verona facility, a press release said.

Late last week, the sheriff's office said it was contacted by Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Executive Director Tim Showalter concerning several incidents involving a juvenile inmate at the facility.

"These allegations involve malfeasance, or potential criminal violations involving staff at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center," the release said.

In one incident, the sheriff's office said a cell phone was recovered by staff at the facility on Jan. 22. A preliminary investigation suggests that a staff member at the detention center provided a cell phone to an inmate, the release said. The investigation also revealed several staff members at the facility reportedly accepted cash in exchange for extra food or preferential treatment for an inmate.

A second incident was reported by Showalter on Friday, and it too involved an allegation of a contraband cell phone being given to an incarcerated juvenile.

Two cell phones were recovered.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. No further information will be released at this time, the press release said.

