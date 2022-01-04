Staffing Issues Force Peekskill HS To Remote Learning Wednesday

PEEKSKILL, NY — Peekskill High School will shift to remote learning for Wednesday.

A message on the school district's website said the change is due to staffing issues.

School officials said students should log onto their Google Classrooms and follow their normal schedules. There will be no after-school program, but night school will be open for in-person learning.

BOCES CTE buses will operate as scheduled, and athletic programs will continue as normal.

Grab and go lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school.

If a student has a Mirimus COVID-19 test to return, it can be dropped off by 8 a.m. at the school.

All staff should report to the building to instruct from their classrooms.

