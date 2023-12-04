Staffing shortages, safety violations create concerns among air traffic controllers, report claims

As millions of people prepare to fly for the holiday season there are new concerns about safety in the skies.

An investigation by the New York Times found repeated lapses by air traffic control personnel.

They include sleeping on the job and the use of alcohol.

Read: Florida woman accused of posing as student, having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with minor

The industry is facing scrutiny after an unprecedented amount of near collisions between aircraft.

Despite more passengers and planes in the air, there are about 1,000 fewer air traffic controllers than a decade ago.

Watch: Florida college football player’s cell phone helps to deflect bullet during drive-by shooting

A union that represents air traffic controls is denouncing the report by the New York Times.

However, they do admit there is ongoing staffing concerns are an issue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.