Staffing struggles continue in county schools

Jan. 22—Kim Bray, Cumberland County schools' operations chief, said staffing for the schools' transportation department is two steps forward, one step back.

"This last week, we onboarded two and lost one," Bray told members of the Cumberland County Board of Education during the board's annual retreat Jan. 13. "You never really get ahead."

Right now, the system is down 11 drivers from what would be "fully staffed." To make up the difference, drivers are taking additional routes and everyone at the bus garage except the secretary is driving a route.

"If you've ever ridden a school bus, you know what a job that is," Bray said. "They're trying to monitor what's going on down the road, around them, keep an eye what's going on in the mirror. And there's buses where the kids get along real well in the mornings. In the afternoons, I don't know what's happened, but nobody can sit with anybody.

"It is a very difficult job, and an attendant would be very helpful."

The school system established bus attendant positions, which were thought to be a way to help drivers manage students. But the job is a hard sell, Bray said.

"It's 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and then 1:30-3:30 p.m." Bray told the board. "That's an odd, split schedule ... I've not been successful finding them for our regular buses."

It can be hard to find other employment in between those morning and afternoon hours. As a part-time job, it does not come with benefits like health insurance. The school system has tried to recruit teaching assistants, but it makes for a very long day for those individuals, Bray said.

Complicating matters is that many bus drivers start their routes from their homes, particularly if they live further out in the county.

"It's going to be very difficult unless there is someone living next door that wants to ride that bus with them," Bray said. "There are a lot of obstacles, but it's still one of our goals."

Bray said she tries to avoid using paid advertising, but she intends to ask for a budget for placing job ads next year on various platforms in hopes of extending the school system's reach.

But to be successful in recruiting, she said the school system must start emphasizing the "total package" it offers.

For example, bus drivers are paid a daily rate, starting at $72.80 and topping out at 26 years with $120.02. That's a little lower than surrounding counties, but those counties do not offer paid health insurance to drivers.

"That health insurance is worth a lot," Bray said. "We've got to be very direct when we're recruiting. This is the salary, but this is what else we will provide to you."

That doesn't always make a difference to younger employees, who can stay on their parents' insurance up to age 26. But it's a hefty benefit, Bray said.

The school system pays the individual health insurance premium for all non-certified employees and the individual and child premium for certified employees.

"We've to to show the total package," Bray said. That's going to be key for recruiting in other areas, too, she said, especially recruiting veteran educators from surrounding areas.

Part of recruitment includes ensuring students know the opportunities available in the school system, Bray said. The school system's various departments try to offer work-based learning opportunities for high school students and students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, Bray said.

She is also encouraged by the interest in the Teaching as a Profession classes at the high schools. Currently about 180 high school students are able to visit classrooms and learn about teaching and educational careers.

"They're reading with them, going to the playground with them," Bray said. "We stress it's important for them to come back to this district."

Bray is also hoping to spark interest in a teaching degree path previously offered in Crossville through Roane State Community College and Tennessee Technological University. Students could complete their first two years of a degree through Roane State at the Crossville campus. Then, TTU would provide faculty to allow students to complete their final two years at the Crossville location.

The school system will soon begin its budget process for 2024-'25. Director of Schools William Stepp said initial revenue projections had been expected in December, but have been delayed from the state. Currently, those initial estimates are expected in February.

He intends to move forward with budget development, however, using last year's figures.

One piece of the budget will be employee raises. He shared several salary schedules from other communities that supported a flat-rate raise structure, as opposed to a percentage salary increase.

The school board briefly discussed budget development. Under state law, the executive committee, which includes the director and Teresa Boston, chairperson of the board of education, are to bring a proposed budget to the board for consideration.

The school system will need to complete its budget work earlier this year. Under the budget calendar for the 1981 Financial Management Act, which Cumberland County follows, the school system is to have its budget ready to send to the county by May 1.

The county's fiscal year ends June 30. It can operate on a continuing budget for up to two months after that date.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.