Stafford County officers shoot armed man after failing to drop weapon

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said an officer-involved shooting happened early Saturday morning in North Stafford.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway at about 12:20 a.m. There, as they tried making contact with the complainant, a man who resided in the home pulled out a rifle.

Deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he didn’t comply. Officers fired at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said. More information will be released as it becomes available.

