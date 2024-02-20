Stafford County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing goat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it found a lost goat on the loose.

A SCSO deputy found “Vincent Van Goat” exploring the streets of the Seven Lakes subdivision Sunday morning.

(Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

SCSO said in a Facebook post that it has not been able to find the owner of the goat and the county’s shelter does not have resources to care for it long term.

“It’s too baaaaad we have been unable to locate an owner,” the post said.

Any information on the goat’s whereabouts would be greatly appreciated, SCSO said.

