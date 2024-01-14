Stafford Lions jersey trade-in cancelled • Couple killed in crash leaves behind 6 kids • teen crashes into MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Matthew Stafford Lions jersey exchange is canceled at the NFL's request, a Farmington Hills couple killed in a crash leaves behind 6 kids, and a 16-year-old crashed into a Michigan State Police car after falling asleep at the wheel on I-75: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Lions Matthew Stafford jersey trade-in canceled after NFL request Despite the anticipation, the Matthew Stafford Lions jersey exchange has been canceled at the request of the NFL.

"Glover Agency is prohibited from hosting the Lions Jersey Exchange at this time," according to a news release from the Detroit real estate agency. "We hope to get back with a rescheduled date soon."

2. Farmington Hills couple killed in car crash, leave behind 6 kids A Farmington Hills couple was killed by a wrong-way driver fleeing state troopers in a stolen vehicle. They leave behind six children. The car crash took place on the Lodge Freeway near Civic Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio, 43, were pronounced dead at the scene.

3. 2 killed in crash with wrong-way driver fleeing Michigan State Police, freeway closed over 11 hours The Lodge Freeway near Lahser Road has reopened after a crash investigation closed it for over 11 hours. Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver fleeing Michigan State Police crashed last week early Saturday morning.

4. 16-year-old falls asleep while driving, crashes into MSP car on I-75 A 16-year-old boy crashed into a Michigan State Police car after falling asleep while driving on I-75 on Wednesday evening. The trooper had stopped a driver for impaired driving on northbound I-75 near Clarkston Road and took them into custody around 6:30 p.m. The trooper had the suspect handcuffed in the passenger seat of the patrol car when the teen "drifted onto the right shoulder" and hit the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the vehicle of the person who had been arrested.

5. First-grader missing for an hour found sleeping under slide in Macomb County A Macomb County first-grader was left sleeping underneath a slide for about an hour on Monday. The mother of six-year-old Deandre Sheldon said she is frustrated with the staff at Joseph M. Carkenord Elementary School in Chesterfield for forgetting her child in the cold.

"I was scared," said Jamie Sheldon, who only discovered her child was missing after he did not arrive home on the school bus, as expected.

6. Michigan Wolverines national championship: How to stream parade and celebration The Michigan Wolverines are the undisputed national champions after beating Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game. On Saturday the team and players received a parade and celebration for their achievements. Despite some brutal temps after Friday's winter blast, the entire team, staff, band and cheerleaders marched the parade route through Ann Arbor - starting at the President's House, down State Street and ending at Schembechler Hall.

7. Detroit bar bans Matthew Stafford jerseys ahead of Lions-Rams game: ‘Use some common sense’ For a decade, Matthew Stafford's number 9 jersey was one of the hottest-selling Detroit Lions' jerseys as he set many of the team's records. When he returns this weekend, a Detroit bar says anyone wearing a Stafford jersey will be turned away.

8. Victim's father: Detroit woman killed amid family feud A feud between family members resulted in the killing of a 22-year-old Detroit woman, according to the victim's father.

"She died right here on this sidewalk, Dec. 28th," Claude Joseph said, standing at the scene of the crime less than a month later.

His daughter, Jackquline Joseph, was fatally shot in the chest around 5:30 p.m. that day, police confirmed. Claude says he believes a family member is responsible for her death.

9. Canton woman wins $3 million Michigan Lottery prize after seeing jackpot amount while vacationing A Canton woman made a mental note to get a Michigan Lottery Mega Millions ticket while on vacation because she saw that the "jackpot was getting up there." That decision was the right one because she won $3 million. Reagan Blanton, 52, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 6 drawing to win $1 million. With the Megaplier, the prize increased to $3 million.

10. Double-amputee panhandler, driver killed during fight for gun in Detroit A well-known panhandler and a driver were both fatally shot while fighting over a gun on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. The panhandler was Clayton Willis, a veteran. Drivers who frequent Eight Mile and the northbound Southfield freeway exit ramp are familiar with Willis – a double-amputee in his 60s who was often seen asking for money at the intersection, in his wheelchair.