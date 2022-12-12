Stafford man admits evading taxes, owes some $163,000

Dec. 12—A Stafford man who lived in Hebron pleaded guilty last week to federal income tax evasion and agreed to cooperate with the IRS in the collection of some $163,000 in back taxes he owes, along with interest and penalties, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

TAX CRIME

DEFENDANT: David Kamal, 60, of Stafford, formerly of Hebron.

GUILTY PLEA: Federal income tax evasion

SENTENCING: Scheduled March 2 before Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford; federal guidelines recommend 18 months to two years in prison.

STATUS: Free on $50,000 bond.

David Kamal, 60, entered the plea Wednesday before Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Kamal could theoretically face up to five years in prison at his sentencing, scheduled for March 2.

But both sides in the case have agreed that federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term in the range of 18 months to two years, according to Kamal's written plea agreement. Both sides also, however, reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside that range.

Kamal remains free on $50,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

He pleaded guilty only to evading the taxes he owed for 2012. But, in his plea agreement, he acknowledged underpayments for five additional years, 2013 through 2017, for a six-year total of $163,264.

Kamal claimed $19,700 in moving expenses on his 2012 tax return although he hadn't moved, according to his plea agreement.

In 2017, during a tax court case over the 2012 return, Kamal emailed an IRS lawyer a fictitious moving company invoice and a doctored bank statement, he admitted in the plea agreement.

He also admitted that his tax return for 2013 claimed more false moving expenses and that he claimed false and inflated medical and dental expenses for 2012 through 2017.

In addition to the prison time, federal sentencing guidelines call for Kamal to spend one to three years on supervised release, which is similar to probation. The guidelines also recommend a fine in the range of $10,000 to $100,000, which would be in addition to the back taxes, penalties, and interest he owes.

One of the major benefits Kamal will receive from the plea agreement is that prosecutors will drop serious charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and identity theft that were included in his indictment, returned by a grand jury in February.

Obstruction of an official proceeding carries up to 20 years in prison. It was the most serious charge Kamal was facing. He was also facing four counts of unlawful use of a means of identification, each carrying up to 15 years behind bars.

