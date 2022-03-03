Stafford man charged in Bolton gas station robbery

Mar. 3—A Stafford man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Bolton gas station in January 2021.

The man, Cody Lester, 26, of Orcuttville Road, was charged Feb. 24 with first-degree robbery. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $205,000, and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 1.

According to a state police affidavit, the following events led to Lester's arrest:

On Jan. 30, 2021, troopers responded to the gas station located at 262 Boston Turnpike.

The store clerk reported that a man came in the store and asked for a pack of cigarettes. The man then said something else she couldn't hear, so she asked him to repeat it.

He told her, "give me all your money and I'm not going to hurt you." He was holding a folding knife in his left hand, the clerk said.

She handed the man approximately $720 in various bills and he exited the store.

The store's surveillance cameras had caught the vehicle the man arrived in, a truck with the name of a business on it.

State police contacted that business, and the owner said his employee, Lester, was the only person who should have been driving the truck that day. The owner said Lester was living in Stafford.

Troopers went to Lester's address, where they met him and his mother. Lester told troopers he had driven the company truck to a job site in Mansfield, then back to the business in Chaplin without making any other stops.

However, an analysis of Lester's location based on cellphone data showed that at the time of the robbery, his phone was connected to a cell tower based in Manchester, less 1.5 miles from the gas station, and almost 25 miles from Chaplin.

Additionally, Lester's cellphone was located in the area of Ellington Street in Hartford around 10:33 a.m.

Surveillance video at the work site in Mansfield also showed Lester was only at the location for about 10 minutes.

