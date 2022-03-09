Stafford man sentenced in decades-old sexual abuse case

Mar. 9—A Stafford man who sexually abused three minors over a number of years in the 1990s and 2000s was sentenced this month to serve 15 years in prison.

Daren Yeo, 56, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Corinne Klatt, who included 20 years of probation as part of Yeo's sentence.

If Yeo violates his probation, he could face an additional 10 years in prison.

A jury convicted Yeo in December of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and multiple counts of risk of injury to a child.

"The defendant preyed on the most vulnerable people in his life, repeatedly," Prosecutor Alison Kubas said before the sentencing.

Yeo's actions could have destroyed the victim's lives, but they've been successful in spite of what he did, Kubas said.

One of the victims told the judge that Yeo's actions affected her childhood at every level and continue to affect her today.

"The consequences of his crimes will follow me for decades to come," she told the judge.

Another victim called Yeo a "manipulative, selfish, dangerous soul," and said it had taken all her willpower and energy to see the court process through.

"You know what you did all those years ago," she said.

Yeo had a large group supporting him at the court hearing, and a few people spoke on his behalf. Overall they described Yeo as kind and helpful, a good man, and someone they could rely on.

Yeo's lawyer, Erin Fields, asked the judge to take those things into consideration and remember that the crimes aren't the only thing Yeo has done in his life.

Klatt said that throughout the victim statements, she sensed feelings of betrayal.

"Once that happens, you don't get over it," Klatt said. "It changes you, and alters your DNA for life," she said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.