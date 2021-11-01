Stafford man stabbed in prison, police say

Nov. 1—cAccording to state police, Levarr Frasier, 30, assaulted 66-year-old Christian Kovaciny with a homemade weapon in a common area of the facility, where the entire incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Frasier stabbed Kovaciny multiple times in the head, neck, and back, causing serious injuries, state police said.

Kovaciny was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. He is expected to survive, state police said.

Frasier is about eight years into a 40-year prison sentence. In 2013 he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, first-degree assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit in a New Haven homicide.

Kovaciny was sentenced in 2017 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and illegal sexual contact.

A Stafford resident, Kovaciny was arrested in 2016 after a boy reported to his therapist that the man had touched and sexually abused him between the ages of 10 and 14.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.