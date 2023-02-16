Stafford man on trial in Little Egg Harbor crash that killed teen, badly injured another

TOMS RIVER - Jason Lister had just got his daughter to sleep in their home on Baltusrol Court in Little Egg Harbor on Jan. 30, 2021, when he heard a loud bang.

“It sounded much like an explosion,’’ Lister told an Ocean County jury Wednesday. “There was no screeching of tires.’’

Lister bolted outside and observed two cars that had just been in a crash at the intersection of his street and Rodeo Road. He immediately called 911 and assured the injured that help was on the way.

Little Egg Harbor Patrolman Robert Peschko was among the first officers on the scene of the crash involving a Stafford Township man and two teenage girls who were students at Pinelands Regional High School.

The driver of a mangled red Toyota, Kaitlyn Edwards, then 17, was complaining of chest pain and starting to lose consciousness, Peschko told an Ocean County jury. Her left leg had “a half-dollar-size hole in between her knee and her shin bone,’’ he said.

The passenger in the Toyota, identified by prosecutors as 15-year-old Gianna Palmieri, “was doing something called a death chortle,’’ having a hard time breathing, Peschko said.

As she was being removed from the mangled car, “her neck kind of slumped over,’’ he said.

Palmieri suffered a traumatic brain injury and didn’t survive, while Edwards was hospitalized for two weeks and endured multiple surgeries, including the removal of part of her intestines, Alyssa Mandara, assistant Ocean County prosecutor, told the jury.

Now, the driver of the white Hyundai, Michael Pillarella, 28, is on trial before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, charged with aggravated manslaughter stemming from Palmieri’s death and aggravated assault on Edwards.

Defense attorney Alex Molloy of the Public Defender’s Office told the jury in his opening statement that the fatal crash was an accident, but not manslaughter.

“It was a tragic accident, but it was an accident, nonetheless,’’ Molloy said.

In her opening statement, Mandara said Pillarella was under the influence of alcohol, Xanax, methadone and fentanyl when he got behind the wheel of his car and drove 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Radio Road, making it less than a mile before he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the car occupied by the two teenagers.

Hours before the crash, Pillarella had been fired from his job after his boss caught him nodding off at work, Mandara said. He proceeded to a bar, where he drank two double shots of vodka and a pint of beer.

Surveillance video from the bar shows the defendant swaying and nodding, with his head down on a table, Mandara said.

“Ultimately, he’s flagged, his drinks are taken away, he’s asked to leave,’’ she said.

Pillarella proceeded to act with extreme indifference to the value of human life by driving “while highly impaired on numerous substances,’’ Mandara said.

Molloy, however, said drinking and driving or taking medication and driving is not illegal unless it impairs your ability to operate a vehicle.

Pillarella’s blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit after the crash, Molloy told the jury.

“One of the substances was prescribed to him and prescribed to him in low levels,’’ Molloy said.

The defense attorney said Pillarella, who was on his way to pick up his girlfriend form work, made efforts, while unsuccessful, to avoid the crash.

He asserted the state cannot meet its burden to prove Pillarella acted with extreme indifference to the value of human life and that he knew it was probable someone would die as a result of his recklessness.

Pillarella was taken to Atlantic City Medical Center, where Peschko said he was sent to obtain blood samples from him.

That was after he watched Palmieri being cut out of the red Toyota by firefighters.

“It was difficult to see her due to the amount of damage inside the vehicle,’’ Peschko told the jury. “She was compressed between the front passenger seat and the dashboard.

Rescuers couldn’t remove her from either the passenger or driver side of the vehicle because of the damage, “so the fire department had to cut the roof off the vehicle and remove her from the back end,’’ he said. “It took awhile.’’

If convicted of aggravated manslaughter, Pillarella would face 10 to 30 years in state prison.

