Stafford NJ home explosion, structure fire early Tuesday morning; one injured

STAFFORD - Police found a severely injured male on the front lawn after an explosion and fire rocked a home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Stafford Township Police responded to Neptune Drive for a report of a large explosion and fire at the home, police said.

Stafford home on Neptune Drive that had an explosion early Tuesday morning, turning into a structure fire.

When officers arrived, they rendered care to a male found on the front lawn, who sustained severe injuries, according to police. The victim was airlifted to Temple University Hospital.

The identity and age of the victim was not released.

The surrounding homes were evacuated until the scene was deemed safe, Stafford Township Police said.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and currently under a joint investigation by Stafford Township Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the department said.

