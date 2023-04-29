Stafford woman accused of defrauding state of food help

Apr. 29—A Stafford woman is accused of defrauding the state of $6,690 by collecting food assistance benefits she wasn't entitled to during a nine-month period last year, authorities say.

Kathleen Kennedy Nason, 36, is charged with first-degree larceny and two counts of second-degree false statement, according to a statement from the state Division of Criminal Justice.

She was released on a promise to appear May 9 in Vernon Superior Court.

Nason is accused of obtaining benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program, by failing to report "a legally liable relative" and that person's income, authorities say. The false statement charges stem from accusations that she signed two forms she knew weren't true in order to mislead the state Department of Social Services.

Nason's arrest is one of at least 48 approved by prosecutors in the chief state's attorney's office since the final three months of last year involving alleged fraud on Connecticut public assistance programs. Authorities are seeking to recover more than $396,000 in those cases.

A defendant in another of the cases is Brittni-Nichole King, 29, of Vernon.

King is charged with first-degree larceny based on the accusation that she received $11,870 in SNAP benefits that she wasn't entitled to from August 2020 to November 2021 by failing to report a legally liable relative with whom she was living and the person's income.

She is free on a promise to appear May 9 in Vernon Superior Court, online records show.

