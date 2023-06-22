Staffordshire student with missing fingers designs prosthetic

A university engineering student born with missing fingers has invented a prosthesis designed to fit any hand, young or old.

Luke Cox, 26, from Grantham, created it for his final-year project at Staffordshire University.

Its design means it could be worn throughout childhood, he said, unlike many others, potentially saving families thousands of pounds.

Mr Cox said he felt "proud" to have made something that could help others.

The student was born with Ectrodactyly, which means he has missing fingers on his right hand.

While he does not use a prosthesis himself, he said he was inspired to develop one by the cost and limitations of existing devices.

"Knowing what it's like to grow up with a disability, you [have] that empathy," he said.

"Top end prostheses, with electric devices that use muscle signals, can cost around £100,000. Even the more basic body-actuated models can be up to about £4,000."

Mr Cox's 3D-printed model cost him £19.97 to produce.

Mr Cox's final prototype features in an online portal of Staffordshire University final-year projects

Since his design is mouldable in hot water it can conform to any size of hand. The finger modules are removable and can be upgraded to a larger size.

"Children have to update their devices two times a year, which is quite expensive and it's also quite wasteful," he said.

"If you've got one prosthesis you can have throughout your whole childhood, that's going to make a big difference."

The final prototype has received positive feedback from industry experts, Mr Cox said, adding he planned to seek advice on pushing it to market, though did not know how much the device might retail for.

"I've made something physical could help people in the real world and knowing that I've made something like that does make me feel quite proud, I suppose."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk