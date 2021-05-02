New stage in Rome's Colosseum will restore majestic view

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, few visitors arrive for their tour of the ancient Colosseum, in Rome. Italy's culture ministe Dario Franceschini announced Sunday, May 2, 2021 project to build and install a retractable structure, a high-tech, light-weight stage inside the Roman Colosseum which will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument." The stage had existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — A project to build a high-tech, lightweight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument," Italy’s culture minister said Sunday.

Dario Franceschini announced a 18.5 million euro ($22 million) contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional “arena,” or stage for combat for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome.

The stage was original to the first-century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure, Franceschini said.

The project should be completed by 2023. The mobile system will be able to quickly cover or uncover the underground structures below, to both protect them from rain or allow them to be aired out. The project is reversible, meaning it can be removed if plans for the Colosseum change in the future.

The new stage will allow visitors to stand in the center and view the Colosseum’s vaulted walls as they would have been seen by gladiators in ancient Rome. It also will permit the staging of cultural events that are respectful of the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy, Franceschini said.

The Colosseum reopened to the public last week after a 41-day closure because of rolling pandemic restrictions. Officials have set up a one-way itinerary as part of safety measures, and visitors are limited to 1,260 a day, compared with as many as 25,000 a day in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints

    Dozens of black and red hand prints cover the walls of a cave in Mexico, believed to be associated with a coming-of-age ritual of the ancient Maya, according to an archeologist who has explored and studied the subterranean cavern. The 137 prints, mostly made by the hands of children, are more than 1,200 years old, which would date them near the end of the ancient Maya's classical zenith, when major cities across present-day southern Mexico and Central America thrived amid major human achievements in math and art. The cave is located near the northern tip of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, where the towering pyramids of urban centers like Uxmal and Chichen Itza still stand, and lies some 33 feet (10 meters) below a large ceiba tree, which the Maya consider sacred.

  • Ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious hand prints

    Mysterious findings inside this cave shed some light on ancient Maya rituals. Dozens of hand prints cover the walls of the underground cavern in Mexico. They were mostly made by children, and they date back more than 1,200 years when Maya’s advanced culture was at its zenith. Archaeologist Sergio Grosjean says the work is believed to be associated with a coming-of-age ritual and that the colors have meaning. ''They imprinted their hands on the walls in black color. What, because black symbolized death, but that didn't mean they were going to be killed, but rather death from a ritual perspective.” Others are in red. “Afterwards, these children imprinted their hands in red, which was a reference to war or life. And then they went out and had safe contact with the rest of society and in a safe way." Located near the northern tip of the Yucatan peninsula that houses the popular archaeological tourist site, Chichen Itza, the cave housing these prints lies more than 30 feet below a tree that Maya consider sacred. Several million Maya still live in communities across southeastern Mexican states as well as Guatemala and Belize.

  • Pandemic and war hit tourism in Lalibela, holy Ethiopian site

    As they have done for hundreds of years on the Orthodox Easter weekend, priests wrapped in traditional white robes read the Bible by candlelight on Saturday evening in the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around Ethiopia and abroad usually come to Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site of 12th and 13th century monolithic churches, to celebrate and witness the most important holiday in the Orthodox calendar. The government declared victory at the end of that month, but since then there has been some low-level fighting in parts of that region, which borders Amhara where Lalibela is.

  • Looking to buy a second home in Mexico? Here’s what you need to know

    Cindy Krstich was visiting Mexico for the first time, and promised a friend she would take a look at some condos the friend’s son was building in Playa del Carmen. Twenty years later, she called the decision to purchase one of the units “one of her best.”

  • COVID-19: Singapore woman, 88, from TTSH cluster dies

    An elderly Singaporean woman who was part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, has died due to complications from COVID-19 infection.

  • The Morning After: NASA makes more flight plans for the Mars copter

    After successful test flights, NASA plans an 'operational' role for Ingenuity on Mars.

  • Intensity of Idaho childcare battle shows rise in extremism, post-Trump

    Conspiracy theories and ‘indoctrination’ claims run amok as childhood education bill prompts fury among fringe voices A child tosses a surgical mask into a fire at a protest outside the Idaho statehouse in Boise in March. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Getty Images There is $6m from Donald Trump’s administration sitting on the table in Idaho, and trying to pick it up has caused an extraordinary uproar. In the months since a Republican house of representatives member first brought the grant for early childhood education to the legislature for a vote, far-right opponents have insisted, despite evidence and assurances proving otherwise, that the grant would be used to “indoctrinate” children five and under, and turn them into social justice activists. Supporters of the grant include the state’s two Republican senators and its business lobby, but the most vocal opponents have pitched it as a “battle for the soul of America”. The real battle, however, appears to be against the influence of fringe voices in Idaho politics. Though seemingly an obscure battle, the intensity of the fight in the state and the blood-curdling language used by its opponents reveals much about American politics in the post-Trump era. It is a place where conspiracy theories run amok and where even some Republican legislators are at a loss how to combat the extremism of many of their supporters, who have concluded that grant money for educating young children represents a dire threat to their way of life. Mike Satz, executive director of a new effort to combat extremism in Idaho, the Idaho 97 Project, said: “The politics have really started devolving and the extremists have really started taking control of the Republican party in the state, and now the policies are not for the people – conservative or liberal or whatever the ideology is.” When it comes to the early childhood grant, the people who would be affected by it are watching and waiting to see if the money will be available to improve access to care – a typical family in the state spends 25% of its annual income on care for an infant and a four-year-old. A vote in the house on whether or not to accept the money is expected any day. The house initially rejected the funds in early March, but the state senate approved an amended version of the bill by one vote earlier this month. Supporters have flooded local news with opinion pieces clarifying misconceptions about the grant and explaining exactly how the money would be used, but they face a mountain of misinformation coming from some rightwing lawmakers and the libertarian group Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). The Republican representative Charlie Shepherd provided an insight into this last week, when he told the Idaho Press that he approves of the amended version of the bill after voting against it in March. Shepherd said that his earlier concerns about “indoctrination” had been addressed, but his constituents were not aware of that change. “And if I cannot educate them on what the bill actually does in time. At this point it’s almost political suicide for me to support the bill,” he confessed. The amended version of the bill includes language that specifies that the appropriated money “shall not be used to dictate curricula for use by local collaboratives”. That was also true before, but the additional language makes it legally binding. The executive director of one Idaho collaborative which could receive some of the funds, Andrew Mentzer, said the money would be beneficial for expanding childcare capacity and to help existing providers stay afloat in Valley County, a scenic, rural region in the west central part of the state. “We lost two childcare facilities in the past 15 months in our area and that put about 50 families in a pretty bad position, during a pandemic, with regard to how and when they can go to work,” said Mentzer, executive director of the West Central Mountains Economic Development Council. “A lot of the families ended up with situations where they had to cut hours or had a parent who couldn’t go to work, and that’s food on the table at the end of the day for the individual families.” Already, the community is short 400 childcare slots. “Those are 400 kids whose parents can’t go to work,” Mentzer said. The people stirring the pot The grant money would be distributed to local collaboratives like Mentzer’s by the not-for-profit Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC). This group is separate from its national affiliate, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a professional membership organization for people who work in education and childcare. But opponents to the bill see a conspiracy between the two groups. Their concern is that the NAEYC promotes anti-bias education and mentions critical race theory on its website and the Idaho AEYC partners with a local group, the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), that has received a grant unrelated to the early childhood money to diversify libraries. Many grant opponents have taken issue with resources for diverse books that the NAEYC and ICfL link to on their sites, though providing diverse books is not mandated by the early childhood grant. When the Guardian called the Republican representative Lance Clow he was working on a document to educate his fellow legislators about what the grant actually seeks to do: provide local collaboratives with money to best address early childhood needs in their community. Clow knows the ins and outs of the grant better than most: he is chairman of the house education committee and was involved with the first funding round used to assess the needs for early childhood education and childcare in the state. “I don’t know if I would call myself an advocate, but I’ve been in the middle of it, and I don’t see the issues that have been raised,” Clow said. He is sympathetic to his fellow Republicans’ concerns about critical race theory – he thinks some of its tenets are divisive – and last week voted for a bill that bans it from schools. He said the Idaho AEYC made a mistake in mentioning the national group on its website, something that provided material for the grant’s opponents, even though it was not actually connected to the money’s use. Idaho students fill the gallery as H377 is debated and passed by the Idaho senate this week. Photograph: Darin Oswald/AP “This is a conservative state, and local control, the family, the parents … there is a big emphasis on protecting their rights and allowing those kind of freedoms and the focus of this grant unfortunately has drifted into a concern with the national association,” he said. He is not sure how receptive his colleagues will be to his attempts to clarify misinformation about the grant. He has noticed a difference in politicians: some will go out, speak to people and have a dialogue. Others show up to the statehouse, tell people about evils that must be stopped and stir the pot, he said. Another force stirring the pot is IFF, which continues to oppose the grant. Its advocacy arm, Idaho Freedom Action, created form letters for voters to send to representatives this month asking them to vote against the bill, warning it is “a battle for the soul of America”. “Senate bill 1193 would allow this radical group to teach toddlers and pre-school children to hate America,” the suggested letter reads. In response to interview requests from the Guardian, the IFF said it had a policy of not speaking to the media. One of the most vocal opponents to the bill, the Republican representative Priscilla Giddings, has in recent weeks appeared in “Woke Story Time” videos for IFF where she reads diverse books, even though they are not required by the grant. Giddings said in an email to the Guardian she still planned to vote against the money because it would be used to advocate for critical race theory. When asked to provide evidence of this, she said: “I have lots of evidence that I will discuss during debate when it comes up for a floor vote.” ‘People don’t want Idaho run by an armed mob’ Lori Fascilla, the executive director of the non-profit Giraffe Laugh Learning Centers, said she was “shocked by the lack of understanding in the statehouse of how important the childcare industry is to our state’s economy”. Writing in the Idaho Statesman, Fascilla explained how the pandemic has seen 200 childcare providers in Idaho close since September, a problem reflected nationally: one in six childcare jobs has been lost across the country since the pandemic started. “Our industry was already fragile before the pandemic and even more so now,” Fascilla wrote. “If it collapses, then so will our economy.” The fear-based tactics influencing legislation in Idaho including and beyond the early childhood grant has prompted broader concerns about what is happening in the statehouse. Earlier this month, the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor, Scott McIntosh, published a reported two-part series titled: “Why even Republicans are calling this the ‘worst session ever’ for Idaho ‘legislature.” This series and other local media are littered with quotes from Idahoans including Republicans and business leaders concerned about the damage extremism is having on the state. A co-founder of the Idaho 97 Project, Emily Walton, said she was moved to help create the group when a local health board had to cancel their vote on a Covid-19 public health order in December because anti-mask protesters had gathered outside the homes of some of the board members, including one commissioner whose children were home alone. Months earlier in August, protesters against coronavirus restrictions shoved their way into the entry of the state capitol building and shattered a glass door, a small-scale preview of what was to come at the US Capitol on 6 January. The Idaho 97 project’s name is a play on the Three Percenters – a rightwing militia group. “I believe that there are more moderate people in Idaho who don’t want things run by an armed mob, and that’s why we started,” Walton said. The armed mob description is literal. Walton and other Idaho 97 members described how it had become common for individuals armed with assault rifles and dressed in fatigues to patrol the streets in Boise. And at least four House Republicans have ties to extremist, anti-government militia movements including the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, according to the Idaho Statesman. One of these representatives, Chad Christensen, lists the Oath Keepers and the John Birch Society, also an anti-government extremist movement, as organizations he is a part of in his official legislative biography. All four voted against the early childhood grant. Elizabeth Neumann worked in the Trump administration as an assistant secretary of homeland security for counter-terrorism and threat reduction. She resigned in April 2020 and has spoken about how the Trump administration ignored the threat of domestic extremism. A lifelong Republican, Neumann is co-director of the Republican Accountability Project, which seeks to uphold democracy and hold those Republicans who attempted to overturn the 2020 election accountable. Neumann said the uproar over childcare in Idaho was indicative of the times, where issues quickly become a part of the “constant outrage cycle” driven by far-right figures like Tucker Carlson and networks like One America News Network. “Right now what we see in a lot of conservative or Republican circles is very fear-based,” Neumann said. “So you can almost take out the issues and in six months it will be something else and that’s because on the right, especially as a minority party at this point, they are being told that their values are not appreciated, they are no longer wanted, that they are being ostracized and cancelled.”

  • This New Immersive 'Star Wars' Dinner Show at Disney Sounds So Cool

    Calling all jedis!!

  • Why This Space Expert Thinks "Hundreds of Thousands of Humans" Could Live in Space By 2050

    Space advocate Robert Jacobson, a former principal with the Space Angels Network and founding member of the Space Advisors consulting firm, has spent the past decade advising investors and entrepreneurs on the potential of "space" as a field of business. Last week, I was able to sit down with Jacobson by phone to discuss his new book -- Space Is Open for Business -- and why he thinks the next 30 years could be a renaissance for space companies and a big opportunity for investors who want to get in on the ground floor of the space business. It's been only a little more than a decade since the first SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral (and Jacobson was there to witness it!) and a little less than a decade since SpaceX ran its first resupply mission to the International Space Station.

  • New flights from Boise will take you to Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, 3 California cities

    The Boise Airport now offers flights to 27 destinations around the country.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

    Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday. All of them assisted with traffic control and wore masks, with three of them doing so in the city of Amami and the other three in the city of Kirishima, said the organisers.

  • Biden touts high-speed rail plans: Get from Charlotte to Atlanta in half the time

    “We’re way behind the rest of the world right now,” President Joe Biden says in remarks about his American Jobs Plan.

  • A U.K. company is making a life-size Tamiya Wild One R/C car

    It featured highly detailed working suspension and powertrain bits that functioned like a real car's, and building one was a lesson in automotive engineering for those of a certain age. The main structure consists of a polycarbonate bathtub chassis and metal roll cage suspended by coilovers and oil-filled shocks and a trailing-arm rear suspension. The redux version, dubbed the Wild One Max, is built by the U.K.'s Little Car Company under license from Tamiya.

  • Four Crew Dragon astronauts head home from space station

    The Crew Dragon's return closes out a record four-flight campaign to replace the space station's seven-member crew.

  • Disney's Star Wars Land Is Making Big One Big Change For Reopening

    Shorter lines come at a cost.

  • French historians appalled at plan to hang 'plastic skeleton' of Napoleon's horse over his tomb

    French historians have blasted “shocking” plans to hang a plastic replica skeleton of Napoleon Bonaparte’s favourite horse, captured by the British at the Battle of Waterloo, above his tomb. French artist Pascal Convert’s sculpture, an exact copy of the remains of the emperor’s horse Marengo, is due to be displayed in the hallowed dome of the Invalides starting May 7 along with other contemporary art installations to mark the bicentenary of Napoleon’s death. However, several eminent historians have blasted the decision to dangle Memento Marengo, as the work has been called, over his marble tomb, which receives a million visits per year. On Twitter, historian Thierry Lentz, head of the Napoleon Foundation, called the plan “shocking”. “Bringing Napoleon back to life by hanging a horse skeleton made of plastic above his tomb…. This must be a (bad) dream,” he wrote. Pierre Branda, the head of heritage at the Napoleon Foundation, also tweeted that “we have fallen into a shocking grotesque [scenario]... Contemporary art is not an excuse for everything”. Jean-Louis Thériot, Right-wing MP for Seine-et-Marne, even wrote to defence minister Florence Parly to urge to put a stop to “this crazy idea”, saying that it had sparked “great alarm within the military community and more widely among all those attached to this high place of our history”. “Let us respect our military necropolises,” he wrote. “This isn’t a museum, open to ‘artistic installations’. It’s a memorial!”

  • Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He'll Marry Her 'Right Now' in New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

    Scott Disick tells Kourtney Kardashian he’ll marry her ‘right now’ in the latest 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' trailer. The final season of the series premieres March 18 on E!.

  • India, Australia cleared to buy $4.3B in US military gear

    India wants more P-8s, and Australia wants more ground vehicles and Chinooks.

  • Wind-driven blaze forces hundreds to evacuate Southern Calif. campground

    Gusty winds and continued dry weather have caused wildfires to flare up in portions of California, including one blaze in San Diego County that exploded in size Saturday afternoon. And the fire threat is not over yet, according to forecasters. A brush fire, dubbed the Southern Fire, flared up in the community of Shelter Valley, California, near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park late Saturday afternoon. The fire was spreading at a "critical rate" shortly after it began, according to CalFire San Diego, exploding in size from 40 acres to 800 acres in about an hour's time as high winds whipped through the region. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m. PDT Sunday for the mountains of Southern California, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. The Southern Fire's rapid growth prompted the evacuation of around 500 people at the Butterfield Ranch campground, according to Times of San Diego. Three structures have reportedly been destroyed, and the fire's containment stands at 5%. Satellite imagery showing some increase in activity on the #SouthernFire over the past few mins. Winds remain strong across the desert slopes, with ridgetop gusts 35-45 mph. Some weakening likely overnight, but stronger after daybreak 🔥Follow @CALFIRESANDIEGO for updates #CAwx pic.twitter.com/awRWlv6yXn— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 2, 2021 The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports from officials are that a man working on a metal fence post may have triggered sparks which ignited nearby dry vegetation. Gusty winds will keep the danger of rapidly spreading fires high across Southern California into Sunday night. Strong winds are also forecast to whip in Northern California, but are likely to last much longer. Red flag warnings are in effect until Tuesday in this part of the state. Red flag warnings (red) and wind advisories (tan) were in effect from California to Texas early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021. (AccuWeather) Over 97% of California is in a drought, with conditions ranging from moderate to exceptional, according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor. At the start of the water year (Oct. 1, 2020), 67% of the state was in a drought. A lackluster wet season contributed to the expanding dryness. Forecasters say that no rain is in sight for parched California through at least the middle of the week, and building heat will add further stress to the drought-stricken state. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s from Sacramento to Fresno, California, about 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above early May normals. Downtown Los Angeles will soar into the middle 80s by midweek, when middle 70s are more common. Triple digits are likely to return to the deserts. There may be an opportunity for a storm to bring some wet weather to Northern California toward the end of the week, but AccuWeather meteorologists are not hopeful that this will be a big rainmaker for the region. Farther east across the Southwest, fire dangers are also likely to remain elevated for a time, especially to end this weekend. A storm with rain and mountain snow may tamp down the fire risk across the Four Corners region, at least temporarily, by Monday. Experts urge residents and visitors across the Southwest to use extreme caution with any sources that could lead to fire ignition as the fire danger remains elevated. Parking cars over dry brush, for instance, or using outdoor power equipment and outdoor grills could spark fires. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.