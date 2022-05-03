Stagecoach festival arrests down from 2019, about even with Coachella

Police arrested 125 people at the 2022 Stagecoach country music festival in Indio. However, that number was down from the 142 arrested at the same festival in 2019.

Over half of the arrests were for using false identification (64) while another 57 were for drug or alcohol intoxication. The remaining four arrests were for resisting arrest, trespassing and domestic violence, according to Indio Police Department spokesperson Ben Guitron.

A release sent by Indio Police on Monday noted that there were no arrests for possessing drugs that were to be sold. Guitron said the department is content with how the festival went.

"We feel that it was a very nice event and our staff enjoyed it because people made good choices," he said.

The 125 arrests is on the lower end of the festival's totals for the past seven festivals. Here are the numbers going back to 2014:

2018: 106 arrests

2017: 139 arrests

2016: 157 arrests

2015: 157 arrests

2014: 177 arrests

Police also wrote 63 citations, which was down 66% from 2019 when 187 citations were issued. All but four of the citations were for unlawful use of a disabled placard. The remaining four were for illegally parking in a handicapped parking stall.

The 125 arrests were slightly more than the 112 made during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, but fewer than the 133 made during the second weekend. The 63 citations were down from 72 during the first week of Coachella and 96 during the second.

Indio Police also noted in their release about the arrests that there were no major concert-related incidents during the festival and "traffic congestion was kept to a minimum during camping load-in."

On April 16 after the first night of Coachella's first weekend, a 32-year-old man allegedly hit an officer with his vehicle near the festival grounds and fled the scene.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Stagecoach festival arrests down from 2019, about even with Coachella