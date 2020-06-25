StageIt Hires Stephen White as CEO

Company Brings In New Team To Support Explosive Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StageIt, the ticketed livestream company, announced today that it has appointed Stephen White as their new CEO. Founder Evan Lowenstein moves to the role of Executive Chairman. The company has brought in the new team amidst a period of tremendous growth, having seen over 5000% increase in shows and revenue over the past 12 weeks.

"StageIt gives every performer a stage and every fan a front row seat," White said. "We are humbled to be able to provide performers with a platform to present their art, particularly as livestreaming becomes a significant way for them to connect with their fans and generate revenue. We are very excited to continue to grow and expand the platform to support artists and fans everywhere."

StageIt was founded in 2009 and was the first ticketed livestream platform. The company launched their first products in 2011 and saw early acclaim with several awards in 2013 for its innovative combination of ticketed livestreams and gamified tipping system. Since then StageIt has been providing livestreaming capabilities to artists across the globe. 2020 has been a period of incredible growth for the company as artists worldwide have turned to livestreaming as their primary method for generating revenue.

"It has been absolutely incredible to see the growth that we have experienced over the past 90 days. The company has hosted thousands of shows and paid out over $4M in revenue to performers", said Founder and Executive Chairman Evan Lowenstein. "I could not be more excited about the new team. They bring a wealth of industry experience and a track record of success that sets the company up to be able to meet the needs of all performers."

White was previously CEO of rights administration platform Dubset Media Holdings and prior to that was President of data services giant Gracenote.

White brings with him longtime collaborator Vadim Brenner as Chief Product Officer. Brenner served in the same role at Dubset Media Holdings and held numerous product leadership roles at Gracenote. The company has retained Elizabeth Moody Partner, Chair of New Media Practice at Granderson Des Rochers, LLP as their licensing representative. In addition, the company has hired Jay Hung as SVP Engineering, Tanner Wyer as VP Business Development, and Nicki Gilbert as Sr. Director or Artist Relations.

