‘Stagflation’ is here, even if recession isn’t yet, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Prater
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohamed A. El-Erian
    Mohamed A. El-Erian
    Egyptian-American businessman

The U.S. may or may not see a recession in the next year or two, top economists contend.

But one thing is certain: "Stagflation" is real, and it's here in the U.S.

That's what Mohamed El-Erian, economist and president of Queens' College at Cambridge University, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.

"The baseline is stagflation, what we are experiencing now—inflation high, growth slowing down," he said. "The balance of risk has shifted significantly in favor of ... recession."

The probability of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy has "declined significantly" due to multiple Federal Reserve mistakes, El-Erain said, adding that the Fed didn't respond fast enough to inflation.

"Unfortunately, it's uncomfortably possible that the Fed is going to slam on the breaks and push us into recession," he said, adding that the Fed has "low credibility" and is "consistently late."

Earlier this month he told CBS's Face the Nation that he feared consumer prices could rise to 9% higher than they were last year. In May, U.S. consumer prices were 8.6% higher than the year before—a 40-year high.

What is stagflation?

It's a combination of economic stagnation and high inflation, with the added struggle of increased unemployment, Veronika Dolar, an economist at State University of New York at Old Westbury and visiting professor at Stony Brook University in New York City, recently told The Conversation.

Typically, economists focus on "three big macroeconomic variables," she said: gross domestic product, unemployment, and inflation.

"Each measure tells its own important story about how the economy is doing," Dolar said. "GDP—or the total output of all goods and services produced—shows us what the broader economy is doing, unemployment tells us about the job situation, and inflation measures the movement of prices."

"But their stories also overlap," she continued. "And unfortunately, they usually don’t all tell us good news at the same time."

It's not uncommon to see a strong GDP with low unemployment counterbalanced by higher inflation—or lower inflation with lower GDP and, perhaps, higher unemployment, Dolar added.

"So, normally there is some good news and some bad news. But with stagflation, there is no good news," she said.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect from This Bear Market Based on History

    Bear markets are part of investing, and understanding how they have unfolded in the past can help us come to terms with them.

  • Inflation is causing more people to skimp on tips, hitting service workers hard

    "I'm really pinching my pockets and I'm going, ‘crap, crap, crap – I haven't paid my water bill in two months," said a bartender whose tips are down.

  • USS Nimitz returns to Sinclair Inlet after training

    The USS Nimitz returned to Sinclair Inlet Saturday, after weeks of training at sea and a visit from NASA astronauts and support staff.

  • The 10 Personality Traits of Successful Traders and Investors

    An undisciplined and impatient person is very unlikely to have sustained success in the stock market. Developing an effective trading or investment style is not that difficult. Consistently doing what you know you should be doing for a very long period of time is how you build great wealth in the stock market.

  • Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in second half of 2022

    The S&P 500 is down around 18% year-to-date, on track for its worst first half of any year since 1970, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, as the Fed tightens monetary policy in its fight against the highest inflation in decades. With investor expectations fluctuating between continued high inflation and an economic downturn caused by a hawkish Fed, few believe the market's volatility will dissipate anytime soon. "We don't expect the choppiness and volatility we've seen over the first half of the year to subside," said Timothy Braude, global head of OCIO at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

  • Suze Orman Insists It's Time to Cut Expenses. Here's How

    Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is implementing a series of interest rate hikes in an effort to slow inflation and bring living costs down to more manageable levels. If consumers start cutting back, less money will be going into the economy.

  • Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

    Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...

  • G7 nations worried about global economic crisis -Scholz

    STORY: "All members are concerned about the crisis we are confronting – falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, raw materials shortages, disrupted supply changes – these aren't small challenges," Scholz said in a televised statement from the idyllic Alpine location.Scholz also emphasized close Trans-Atlantic coordination after what he called 'a very considered' conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden."Germany and the USA will always act together when it comes to questions of Ukraine's security," he said.Scholz praised the unity amongst the G7 since the Russian invasion, saying this was causing Russia's Putin a big headache.Scholz joined other leaders in condemning the attack on Kyiv.

  • Steve Kerr: Celtics fans 'crossed the line' with vulgar Draymond Green chants

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he believes Celtics fans "crossed the line" with their anti-Draymond Green chants during the NBA Finals.

  • Jack White Plays Surprise Set at Glastonbury

    Jack White fans who were attending Glastonbury on Sunday were in for a treat. That morning, the festival revealed the singer-songwriter was playing a surprise set that evening in its daily newspaper. “Exciting opportunity in the field of audience science. Musician Jack White is seeking 10,000 lively and loud individuals to participate in a top … Jack White Plays Surprise Set at Glastonbury Read More » The post Jack White Plays Surprise Set at Glastonbury appeared first on SPIN.

  • Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid

    Inflation is plundering people's wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared an economic collapse Wednesday after weeks of political turmoil.

  • Does the Stock Market’s Poor Performance This Year Concern You? Take Our Poll

    The stock market's steady decline this year has bitten into everyone's investments, and many experts think this bear market will last perhaps into early 2023. Since World War II, bear markets have...

  • Ole Miss baseball fans gather for unexpected College World Series party: 'It's been a rollercoaster'

    Ole Miss baseball fans started to lose hope this season. Now, they're at Swayze Field watching their team in the College World Series finals.

  • Suze Orman Has This Advice for Dual-Income Households

    Image source: Getty Images It's easy to see why many married couples, or couples who live together, only have a single income to work with. For those with children, the cost of childcare can be high enough to eliminate the benefit of having a second paycheck.

  • If LIV Golf comes for LPGA stars, Karrie Webb worries some don’t appreciate history enough to stay – ‘I would hold that against them’

    The seven-time major champion has some advice for LPGA players who may consider LIV down the line.

  • World is on ‘tipping point’ of permanently high prices

    The world is on the “tipping point” of falling into a period of runaway inflation in which soaring prices become embedded and difficult to control, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned.

  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Solar umbrellas sold only by Costco recalled after fires and a smoke inhalation injury

    Solar umbrellas should provide shade in the day, light at night, but fire isn’t among the raison d’etres. That’s why SunVilla recalled 433,000 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas, sold only by Costco in the United States and Canada.

  • 3 Great Stock Splits to Buy This Summer

    Many popular companies have announced stock splits in 2022. With that in mind, we asked a panel of Motley Fool contributors to share their top picks from the list of upcoming stock splits. Nicholas Rossolillo (Fortinet): In the years leading up to and during the beginning of the pandemic, there was much talk about how cybersecurity needs have changed.

  • 5 ways the housing market left buyers in the dust — and it’s not over yet

    A look at the frenzy that went on in the housing market, as chronicled in a new report by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.