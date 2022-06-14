Stagflation Fears Surge and ‘Sentiment is Dire’ in BofA Survey

Ksenia Galouchko
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investor fears of stagflation are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, while global growth optimism has sunk to a record low, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.

Global profit expectations also dropped to 2008 levels, with BofA strategists noting that prior troughs in earnings expectations occurred during other major Wall Street crises, such as the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the bursting of the dotcom bubble.

BofA’s survey, which included 266 participants with $747 billion under management in the week through June 10, ended before the US inflation data on Friday “shattered” hopes of the Federal Reserve pausing its aggressive cycle of rate hikes, according to strategists led by Michael Hartnett.

“Wall Street sentiment is dire but no big low in stocks before big high in yields and inflation, and the latter requires uber-hawkish Fed hikes in June & July,” Hartnett wrote.

The results -- including 73% of respondents expecting a weaker economy in the next 12 months, the lowest since the survey started in 1994 -- provide insight into fund manager allocations and sentiment right before the S&P 500 collapsed into a bear market on Monday as surging US inflation fueled fears of sharper Fed action.

In terms of positioning, investors are long cash, US dollar, commodities, healthcare, resources, high quality and value stocks, while short positioning dominates bonds, European and emerging-market stocks, tech and consumer shares.

Hawkish central banks was seen as the biggest tail risk to markets among investors, followed by global recession. Long oil and commodities was the most crowded trade.

    A surge in crude oil and commodity prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February has pushed up prices globally, forcing many central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

    Ship-owners that invested in pollution-reducing equipment to let them burn dirtier fuel are enjoying massive discounts due to a supply glut.

    Pan-African venture capital fund Launch Africa Ventures today is announcing the close of its $36.3 million fund, which it has primarily used to invest in B2B and B2B2C startups across Africa. In an interview with TechCrunch, managing partner Zachariah George said Launch Africa has backed 108 startups across 21 African countries.

    After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out! No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn't angry with Biden. It's worse than that. The party "seems to feel sorry for him," according to the Times' reporting. That's right, Biden has reached the "pity" stage of his presidency.

    Two giant Wall Street banks are withdrawing from handling trades of Russian debt after the Biden administration's surprise announcement last week it's banning US investors from scooping up such assets.

    Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction. Fed officials have not commented publicly since the start of their pre-meeting "blackout" period on June 4, and prior to that had said they were leaning toward a second straight half-point rate increase at their June 14-15 policy meeting.

    Worries about a wage-price spiral are about to be eclipsed by recession fears, writes Desmond Lachman.

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

    The Federal Reserve's bid to contain the hottest inflation in decades will end in a recession. That's the message the bond market is telegraphing.

    Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner Brown-Forman announced a new agreement on Monday to distribute a ready-to-drink Jack & Coke cocktail.

    Monday night's WSJ story about interest rates was heard around the world, including among the top strategists at Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI.

    It's difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022's action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes' performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ's 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory.

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

    "I think we're pricing in a mild recession…I'm not saying how severe the recession actually will be," Wharton's Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

    Jefferies joins Barclays in seeing the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points at the June 14-15 meeting that will be headed by Chairman Powell.

    Stocks are down, that's a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That's anyone's guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually.

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig's work as detailed in his book, "Winning on Wall Street," this study is nearing "torturing the data until it talks" territory.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.