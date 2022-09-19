Stagflation-Free Asian Markets Are Leaving Taper Tantrums Behind

Garfield Reynolds, Marcus Wong and Michelle Jamrisko
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asian markets are reaping the rewards of years of building up foreign-exchange reserves as they become a preferred destination for risk investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While no market has come through 2022 unscathed, countries from Indonesia to South Korea and the Philippines are benefiting from a quarter-century of preparing for a repeat of the turmoil that took place during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Even as the dollar rallied, emerging Asia’s currencies are mostly faring better than traditional havens such as the yen and euro. The region’s bonds are standing out as a rare bright spot in a year that sent global debt into its first bear market for a generation.

Asia is benefiting from both good management and good luck. Inflation is weaker than for much of the globe, and local policy makers not only built up record foreign-exchange reserves but also have been moderate in their deployment. Fiscal prudence and calm crisis management have been the norm, and while those reserves have shrunk at the fastest pace on record, they are still higher than they were at the end of the last decade.

“Emerging Asia leads in the race to keep inflation low,” said Swiss Re Chief Economist Jerome Haegeli. “Countries that can avoid stagflation-like conditions -- and we currently think most of Asia will -- could gain competitiveness.”

Year-to-date performance may have given some vindication to bullish emerging Asia investors. A Bloomberg index of emerging Asia bonds registered total losses of around 9% this year, comparatively better than a gauge of US Treasuries which saw losses of 11%, or a global emerging-markets barometer which dropped over 16%.

That’s led global investors in a pivot back into Asia. India and Indonesia recorded net foreign bond inflows in August, their first addition in at least six months, while global funds boosted holdings of Thai debt for the first time since May. Foreign bond positioning has still yet to recover to pre-Covid levels in most Asian economies, suggesting lower odds of capital outflow even if macro conditions tighten again, says Galvin Chia, a strategist at Natwest Markets in Singapore.

Swiss Re’s Haegeli points to relatively lower factory gate prices in Asia as a key indicator of a better outlook for the region. That’s partly driven by the region’s good fortune in avoiding the worst of the commodity price shocks, because East Asia is less dependent on energy from Russia or wheat from Ukraine.

The foreign-exchange stockpiles Asian economies built up have helped cushion the impact of this year’s market turmoil, which has spurred the largest equity outflows for at least a decade. There has been some alarm as the reserves were drawn down, but they are still above where they stood at the end of 2019. Emerging Asia’s combined holdings are at $2.6 trillion, after peaking above $2.8 trillion in October.

“Over the last year, external buffers that were built up have been heavily depleted –- public and private debt has increased substantially, fiscal spending has increased, higher commodity imports are eating into current-account surpluses, and real interest rates are negative, implying less of a buffer against capital outflows,” said Alexander Wolf, head of Asia investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank in Singapore.

Southeast Asia in particular is showing some macroeconomic resilience, with manufacturing PMIs signaling expansion across those nations, a contrast to the contractions for South Korea and Taiwan.

Asian manufacturing countries such as South Korea and Taiwan are more exposed to China and to the global economic slowdown, said Jon Harrison, managing director for emerging-market macro strategy at TS Lombard in London.

The troubles afflicting north Asia -- especially the behemoths of China and Japan -- may be the region’s Achilles’ heel. JPMorgan’s metrics for judging countries’ vulnerabilities, based on current account levels, foreign-exchange reserves and yield buffers, show Thailand and Japan are among the weakest, with China, South Korea and India in the next-weakest tier.

Seven out of 30 major economies were found to be less vulnerable to hard landings, and those in Asia include Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines and India, write Nomura analysts including Rob Subbaraman in a Sept. 13 note.

To be sure, China’s pursuance of a Covid-Zero strategy has weighed on the domestic outlook, as well as on demand for exports from the region. Part of this weakness has been seen in the weakening yuan, which crossed the key psychological level of 7 against the dollar last week. But China has pursued fiscal and monetary easing to soften any potential hard landing in the economy, with recent August industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data showing nascent signs of a recovery.

“Asia still has the buffers to weather the storm,” said Jin Yang Lee, an investment manager for sovereign debt at abrdn Plc in Singapore. He sees opportunities in Malaysian, Indian and Chinese debt, along with pockets of the South Korean market. “In general Asia has been much more prudent in their policy settings vis-a-vis structural changes in their economies.”

What to watch this week:

  • The Philippines’ central bank is forecast to raise its benchmark rate back above the pre-pandemic level as it tries to counter inflation, while Bank Indonesia and Taiwan’s central bank are both set to continue with their tightening stance

  • South Africa’s central bank is set to raise policy rates again, which would be the sixth straight benchmark rate hike

  • The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is expected to hold rates at 13% in its September meeting, as it prioritizes growth over price stability

  • In Brazil, the central bank board gathers for a monetary policy meeting, at which it may announce the end of its tightening cycle

  • In Chile, minutes of the Sept. 6 monetary policy meeting may show the central bank has little room to accommodate any inflation surprises

(Updates to add strategist quote in 11th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says China Stocks May Miss Party Congress Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress may fail to give equity markets a boost this time around as Covid restrictions and a property market slump add to pressures on the economy, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Back

  • Wall Street Rush Into Single-Stock ETFs Takes Risky Foreign Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street watchdogs already concerned about the risks of single-stock ETFs won’t like what’s coming next: funds offering exposure to individual foreign shares unbound by US listing standards.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commoditi

  • Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellAfter electric cars, here come the battery trucks.Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany th

  • India spending forex reserves at quicker pace than during taper tantrum

    India's central bank is using up its foreign exchange reserves at a quicker pace than during the taper-tantrum period in 2013 as it tries to prevent an overshoot in the rupee, but a larger pool of reserves may allow it to support the currency for some more time, economists said. The Reserve Bank of India has sold a net of $38.8 billion from its forex reserves between January and July this year, data released on Friday showed. Alongside its intervention in the spot market, the central bank's forward dollar holdings have fallen to $22 billion from $64 billion in April.

  • Fossil fuel registry launched to help spot 'stranded assets'

    Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor said on Monday they had launched the first global registry of oil and gas reserves, production and emissions with data for more than 50,000 fields. It could also help activists in their efforts to pressure producers or governments to cut fossil fuel output. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels contains data for fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production the non-governmental organisations which developed it said.

  • Hot core: Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation

    The underlying pressures driving inflation in Canada are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of this year, economists told Reuters, though most see signs fast rising prices are becoming entrenched and warn a recession may be needed to avoid a spiral. Canada's inflation data for August will be released on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting the headline rate will edge down to 7.3%, from 7.6% in July and a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. But all eyes will be on the three core measures of inflation - CPI Common, CPI Median and CPI Trim - which taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures.

  • China Struggles to Stem Yuan Slide With Fixing, Verbal Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Trade

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending in 2023 - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen no longer sees chip shortages ending in 2023, and the German carmaker is preparing for the "new normal" of supply chain disruptions, Murat Aksel, head of procurement on the Volkswagen board, told German weekly Automobilwoche. "Investments for new capacity are now on track, but there will probably still be a structural shortfall in semiconductors up to and including 2023," Aksel told the weekly, adding that "it's a structural issue that can't be solved so quickly." However, Aksel warned that "what we've seen in the supply chains over the past two years, this is the new normal," adding that Volkswagen is investing heavily in early detection.

  • Porsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket trade

    Volkswagen shares were up 3% in premarket trade on Monday, topping the German blue-chip index, after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation for luxury sportscar brand Porsche of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion). Shares in Porsche Holding SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, were 2.7% higher. Volkswagen announced on Sunday night it would price preferred shares in the flotation of Porsche AG at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share, translating into what could be Germany's second-largest initial public offering in history.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Toward Lowest Since 2020 on Nerves Over Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch

  • Europe Gas Drops as Nations Ramp Up Measures to Ease Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures fell to their lowest level in almost two months as nations intensify their fight to beat the energy crisis with the start of the heating season less than two weeks away. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Com

  • Dollar off 20-year peak as Fed headlines big central bank week

    Investors have scrambled to price in higher U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar, as U.S. consumer price rises have proved stubbornly persistent. Currently, markets have priced in at least another 75 basis point increase for this week's Federal Open Market Committee's meeting, and 19% odds of a super-sized full percentage point bump. This week is also smattered with holidays that could thin liquidity and result in sharper price moves, with Japan and Britain off on Monday, Australia on Thursday, and Japan again on Friday, among others.

  • Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel

    Between the downtown Fremont Street area and the Las Vegas Strip, Sin City offers nearly everything, but something totally new is headed to the city.

  • Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, at a time when soaring energy prices and rising interest rates create growing challenges for the highly-indebted state. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, is seen as frontrunner to become Italy's first female prime minister.

  • Modi dons safari gear and long-lens camera for historic release of cheetahs in India

    Modi, turning 72 on Saturday, cranks open crates carrying India’s first cheetahs in more than seven decades

  • Clayton Dubilier & Rice Banks $10 Billion So Far for Latest Buyout Fund

    The New York private-equity firm began formal marketing efforts for the fund just four months ago with a $20 billion goal.

  • Stock Traders Face Off Against Hawkish Fed at Worst Time of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellAfter a week to forget on Wall Street, the road gets even tougher fo

  • Companies and Nonprofits Expand Efforts to Hire Veterans

    Efforts to spur hiring of U.S. military veterans have ramped up in recent years. Many private-sector companies and nonprofits are introducing or expanding programs that help match veterans with civilian jobs. “You’re seeing better programs that are coming from lessons learned and that are much more tailored to where the specific needs are,” says Crystal Cochran, senior director of programs and events at Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce initiative that works to connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.

  • Home Equity Loans and Equity Lines of Credit (HELOC)

    Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) offer homeowners a way to access cash. Find out which one might be right for you.

  • How Xiaomi Makes Money: Selling Smartphones and Connected Devices

    In 2016, Xiaomi appeared to be on the verge of collapse. The company has since risen like a "Chinese phoenix," but it still faces challenges in the tough smartphone market.