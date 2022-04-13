Stagflation Risk Has Big Investors Sinking Billions Into Hedges

Greg Ritchie, Liz Capo McCormick and Ruth Carson
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the next big market call that could enrich traders across Wall Street: The raging global energy crisis and ever-more hawkish central banks knock key economies into 1970s-style stagflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s a long shot for now, but anxiety is building among money managers that this market scenario -- out-of-control inflation just as growth slumps -- will eventually come to pass, especially in Europe.

Global growth optimism sunk to an all-time low, according to this month’s Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey. Stagflation expectations jumped to 66%, the highest since 2008. U.S. price pressures rose in March by the most since late 1981.

Money managers are increasingly prepping for bad economic news -- and nowhere more so than in Europe, belying hopes coming into this year that the region will outperform the U.S. Amundi SA is prepping for a possible downturn in the continent, abrdn Plc is long the U.S. dollar against the euro and Vanguard Group Inc. is touting liquidity hedges.

Other in-vogue trades include bets on commodity exporters from Australia to Canada and wagers against bonds teeming with interest-rate risk.

Why War and Its Oil Impact Revive Stagflation Fears: QuickTake

A lot of bad things need to happen before an investing climate that bears the hallmarks of stagflation transpires, with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among officials pushing back against the likelihood.

But one thing’s for sure: If newbie traders have limited real-world experience with inflation, fewer still can recall a world of runaway prices just as growth tanks.

Even if stagflation-like pressures are limited to Europe, they have the capacity to hurt Wall Street traders betting on the international growth story, while evoking memories of the sovereign debt crisis and the lost-decade of growth.

The region is epicenter of concern, given its proximity to Russia’s war and weaker domestic levers for growth. German breakevens, a debt gauge of expected price pressures over the next decade, have risen over one percentage point so far this year. While the market-derived price level for the U.S. is higher, the rate of change is more than three times greater.

Below is a collection of money-manager views. Comments have been edited for clarity.

James Athey is a London-based investment director at abrdn, which oversees around 542 billion pounds ($707 billion) in assets. The 42-year-old is short the euro and the U.K. pound.

  • “The most acute stagflation risks without doubt are in continental Europe.”

  • “As the current account surplus dwindles away because of the need to import ever more expensive energy, their currency will weaken further, raising inflation and hurting the key export sectors. Or they can tighten monetary policy to try and cap inflation and support the currency, but this will crush already weak domestic demand. Either way, their growth versus inflation trade-off looks horrible.”

  • “Central banks in most countries will struggle to deliver the hikes that are currently priced. The exception is most likely the U.S. Therefore we are positioned for steeper curves in Europe and flatter curves in the U.S. We are long the U.S. dollar versus the euro and sterling.”

Andrew McCaffery, the 58-year-old global chief investment officer of Fidelity International, which has $813 billion in assets. His base case is a European recession and the investor is staying away from the region’s equities and the single currency:

  • “We advocate positioning for the high likelihood of stagflation in developed markets, with a base case of recession in Europe.”

  • “Stagflation presents a challenge, but there are some areas within fixed income that we think will be better protected from rising rates and slowing growth. Breakevens should continue to perform relatively well, on the premise that inflation expectations will rise, and we are also constructive on euro-investment grade, given its more defensive characteristics and improved valuations.”

Henrietta Pacquement, the 45-year-old head of the global fixed income team at Allspring Global Investments, says Russia’s invasion changes the game for Europe. The London-based investor cites shorter-maturity bonds and floating-rate notes as potential stagflation hedges.

  • “Stagflation is a scenario you have to contemplate. You still have upward inflation pressures as well as downward pressures on growth. Does that push economies into stagflation or even a recession at a later stage? The question is still open. We’re clearly still seeing the tailwind of the post-pandemic opening-up of the economy.”

  • “There’s lot of volatility in the interest-rate market. Meanwhile, credit markets have been reasonably well behaved. We’ve seen new issues coming to the market with interesting premiums and I think that’s a trend that will continue to see periodically for the rest of the year. “

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Arvind Narayanan, co-head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard which oversees about $8 trillion, sees higher risks of stagflation globally, with Europe facing the steepest prices pressures.

  • “Central banks’ intent is to slow down inflation and the only way they can do that is by reducing aggregate demand -- but that will take time.”

  • “Over the last ten years, portfolios all over the world were looking for yield -- going deep down credit and into global emerging market type of exposure to get that extra return to outperform. Now the world is different.”

  • “You want to be underweight duration and credit exposures -- and shore up your portfolios with ample liquidity because this transition is not going to be smooth.”

Lynda Schweitzer, a Boston-based portfolio manager and co-head of the global fixed income team at Loomis Sayles & Co., isn’t fully buying the stagflation story but she remains worried.

  • “It’s certainly disappointing that we are marking down growth at the same time we are rising up inflation.”

  • “Shortening duration in the major markets where central banks are going to be hiking and removing accommodation certainly makes sense.”

  • “Another place we’ve been talking about pretty significantly is what all this means for emerging markets -- for commodity-linked countries where terms of trade have increased with the increase in commodity prices.”

Akira Takei, global fixed-income money manager at Asset Management One Co. in Tokyo, also sees the biggest risk of stagflation in Europe and the U.K.

  • “Rising gas prices have seen a surge in European inflation.”

  • “Considering the ultra-long part of the yield curves have already flattened considerably, intermediate notes have potential to gain in the U.K. and eurozone. The BOE has been leading other central banks in rate hikes, but risks to yields are no longer one-way. I see a high chance that two- to five-year notes will start to price out Bank of England rate hikes going forward.”

  • “The pound and euro are weak and will continue to be so given both are close to the epicenter of the Ukraine crisis.”

Vincent Mortier, Paris-based group chief investment officer at Amundi, which oversees more than $2 trillion in assets, favors a neutral stance on global equities and a defensive allocation to credit as Europe increasingly becomes the epicenter of stagflation risks.

  • “An earnings recession is possible in Europe even before an economic recession kicks in.”

  • “Weak technicals, underlined by a combination of factors such as withdrawal of central bank support, rising rates and economic growth pressure, call for a defensive allocation to credit. Continued inflation calls for a positive tilt on sensitive assets in the form of inflation-linkers bonds, gold, some real assets.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Slashed Its Stake in Alibaba Stock

    Daily Journal, where investor Charlie Munger served as chairman until very recently, halved its investment in the Chinese online giant Alibaba in the first quarter.

  • Junk Debt at Key Juncture, Home Curbs Eased: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore high-yield credit market reached a critical juncture, falling back again in recent days after key metrics showed stress reaching record levels earlier in March. Distress in the nation’s $870 billion offshore debt market remained at the highest level, Bloomberg’s China Credit Tracker shows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsNYC Names Person of Interest as

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Highlights Weak Lending as Borrowers Hold Back

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is struggling to drive up lending in the economy despite cutting interest rates and giving banks a cash boost. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsWith a worsening Covid ou

  • Fed's Bullard says central bank must put brakes on economic activity -FT

    It is a "fantasy" to think the Fed can bring inflation down sufficiently without raising interest rates, he said, adding that the Fed needs to be more aggressive in its efforts to root out the highest inflation in four decades. "This report just underscores the urgency that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to get moving," Bullard added, referring to new inflation data showing that U.S. monthly consumer prices in March increased by the most in 16-1/2 years.

  • Ukrainians Say Russian Forces Trashed and Looted Chernobyl

    Ukrainian officials and workers said that Russian troops looted facilities, trashed equipment, and left behind landmines in Chernobyl, Ukraine, before retreating from the radioactive area on March 31.Video released by Ukrainian Witness on April 8 shows damaged vehicles and facilities in Chernobyl town, as well as warnings of mines spraypainted on walls and vehicles in the area, Ukrainian Witness said.Ukrainian Witness interviewed Maxim Shevchuk, the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM), who said a coordination center with computers, servers, and other office equipment was “plundered” and the building damaged.SAUEZM said on March 22 that Russian forces had “seized” a lab in Chernobyl containing radioactive samples. On April 9 the agency reported an analytical laboratory was destroyed, a storage unit breached, and dangerous radioactive samples, waste, and materials were missing, warning of radiation poisoning and characterizing the situation as “nuclear terrorism” but also said the troops were “new nominees for the Darwin Award.” Credit: Ukrainian Witness via Storyful

  • EST Global Establishes Neobank Solutions for Migrant Labor in India and Africa

    Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - EST Global Inc. is proud to have established powerful neobanking solutions for migrant laborers in India like BRANCHX and Africa respectively. The group has long been working for financial inclusion in several markets around the world and this represents a significant step forward in bringing FinTech solutions to people who don't have access to traditional financial solutions.EST Global's financial solutions combine a digital wallet,

  • SeekTiger Metaverse Ecosystem Now Combination of Blind Box, Digital Tiger NFT and DAO

    Aurora, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - SeekTiger innovatively combines blind box, digital tiger NFT, and DAO to build a unique metaverse. SeekTiger is a DAO ecological service platform based on WEB3. The ecological applications include; TIGER DAO VC platform, a chain game aggregation platform, an NFT trading platform, a DEX trading platform, and all platforms governed by DAO, ecology of DAO+NFT+GAMEFI+DEFI.SeekTiger ecology includes four matrices including capital matrix, guild ma

  • BlackRock Fired PE Trio Weeks After They Gave Notice of Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after three private equity dealmakers told BlackRock Inc. they were headed to a rival, the world’s largest asset manager fired off its own salvo. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsIt di

  • Meta starts letting creators ‘monetize’ metaverse under test run

    Meta, formerly Facebook, started a trial program enabling a handful of creators to charge for what they are building for Horizon Worlds, the firm’s metaverse platform. See related article: India’s biggest telecom firm latches onto metaverse Fast facts Meta will work with a handful of creators under a test program that will enable them to […]

  • China Q1 overall trade with Russia, Ukraine up from year earlier

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China increased its overall trade with Russia and war-hit Ukraine in the first quarter from a year earlier in yuan terms, and Beijing said economic cooperation with both countries would remain normal. Overall trade with Russia rose to 243.03 billion yuan ($38.18 billion) in January-March, Chinese customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a press conference on Wednesday, up 27.8% from a year earlier. Trade with Ukraine climbed to 29.6 billion yuan, Li said, up 10.6%.

  • California companies with ties to Chinese aluminum giant to pay $1.8 billion for avoiding import duties

    The firms sought to evade high anti-dumping and countervailing duties on aluminum extrusions imported into the U.S.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.