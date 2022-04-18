Live updates: Stagg High student dies after intruder enters campus, stabs her ‘multiple times’: ‘It’s a tragedy’

Update: Victim has died, SUSD says

The victim has died, SUSD authorities say.

“I come to you not only as superintendent, but also as a father. A trespasser entered one of our schools and stabbed one of our students multiple times. Unfortunately she did not make it,” Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said in a news conference moments ago. “So with that I want to offer from all of our Stockton Unified staff prayers to the family; I can’t even imagine.”

Stockton police officials say the stabbing occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and said the attacker was an adult male in his 40s.

The Stockton Police Department says it will certainly have additional officers at Stagg and will be working closely with SUSD to ensure the safety of the students, Deputy Chief Eric Kane said during an afternoon news conference Monday.

Update: News conference to begin shortly

Mayor Kevin Lincoln and Stockton police spokesman Officer Joe Silva are at the scene of a planned news conference regarding the stabbing, district spokeswoman Melinda Meza said. More information will follow as it becomes available.

Update: Victim identified as girl, 15

ABC 10 identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl.

“I’m closely monitoring the tragic situation at Stagg High School in Stockton right now. Pam and I are praying for the student, her family and our entire community. We have to stop the violence,” Valley Democratic Rep. Josh Harder tweeted.

Original story

Stagg High School is on lockdown after a trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student, the Stockton Unified School District said in a news release Monday.

The suspect is in custody and the student victim was taken to a hospital, SUSD said. The motive for the attack is under investigation. The student’s condition is not known at this time.

Counselors are on hand at the school site, SUSD said. Additional information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news update. Check back on recordnet.com for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton student dies after intruder stabs her ‘multiple times’