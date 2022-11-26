Stagg killing, officer sexual assault cases to be back in SJ County court

Anthony Gray, who is charged with fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, a 15-year-old Stagg High School student, returns to court on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Two of San Joaquin County's highest-profile criminal cases of 2022 are back in court starting Monday.

The cases against Anthony Gray — who prosecutors claim fatally stabbed a student on the Stagg High School campus in April — and Nicholas Bloed, a former Stockton police officer charged this month with sexual assault and other crimes, will return to the courtroom on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Catch up:Trial on mental competence of man accused of Stagg stabbing moved to January

Gray's Monday hearing comes about a month after a trial to determine his mental competency to face criminal proceedings was postponed until January.

Under California law, a person is considered incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the case against them or help their lawyer with their defense due to mental illness or a developmental disability. Mental health records from Gray's time in multiple institutions — including Atascadero State Hospital, a state psychiatric facility in southern California — have been subpoenaed for the case, according to court records.

As of Friday, online court records did not indicate what actions might be taken at Gray's hearing.

Former Stockton Police Officer Nicholas Bloed, who is accused of sexual assault and bribery, will be back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, a judge is set to review bail for former Stockton Police Department Lieutenant Bloed, who prosecutors allege sexually assaulted multiple people, including after pulling them over for traffic stops. Bail was set at $4.16 million following Bloed's arrest on Nov. 9, according to according to the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office website.

Bloed claims the interactions underlying the charges were consensual, his lawyer, N. Allen Sawyer, said following his arraignment earlier this month.

Check out:Ex-Stockton police officer Nicholas Bloed appears in court on sexual assault charges

Bloed is also charged with engaging in prostitution and bribery, according to court records. In May and June, three women sued Bloed in civil court for alleged sexual misconduct.

The former officer resigned from the Stockton Police Department before he could be fired, Sawyer said, and had left the department by Oct. 13, according to a police spokesman.

Story continues

Check back at Recordnet.com Monday and Wednesday for updates in the cases.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton student stabbing, officer sex assault cases to return to court