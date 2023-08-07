'Staggering' evidence: Rashad Maleek Trice to face trial in Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping

GRAND RAPIDS — Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, will face a federal jury trial for a pair of charges in connection to the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, after pleading not guilty to both counts during his arraignment hearing in Grand Rapids Monday.

Federal prosecutors have charged Trice with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in connection with Wynter's death, following Wynter's body being found in Detroit on July 5. A federal grand jury bound Trice over to stand trial, which government prosecutors believe could take eight days. A timeline for when the trial could begin was not established at Monday's hearing.

Arraignment hearings are among the first steps in a criminal proceeding. During Monday's hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent explained to Trice his rights, the charges against him and the evidence that government prosecutors plan on entering in the trial.

A booking photo taken of Rashad Maleek Trice by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. Trice has been charged with kidnapping slain 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Trice, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, was curt with his responses, replying "yes," "no," and "yes, your honor" when Kent asked him if he understood the charges and the criminal justice procedures in front of him. Trice is currently being held in the Newaygo County Jail without bond.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, whose office is prosecuting the case, said the prosecution is committed to securing justice for Wynter and her family.

"The alleged facts in this case are staggering, and my deepest sympathies go out to the mother, to the father, to the family," Totten told reporters following the hearing. "My office is fully prepared to do everything necessary to establish the facts beyond a reasonable doubt."

Totten did not take questions from the media after delivering his statement.

A provided photo of Wynter Cole-Smith.

The government alleges Trice, after a dispute with Symari Cole, Wynter's mother, stabbed and assaulted Cole at her Lansing apartment the night of July 2. Cole, according to charging documents filed in the case, said she stabbed Trice in self-defense.

Cole fled the apartment for her mother's nearby apartment, leaving Wynter and a 1-year-old son she has with Trice, who police describe as an ex-boyfriend, at the apartment, according to charging documents. When police returned to the apartment, Wynter was gone, although the 1-year-old boy remained. Cole's car, a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala, had also been taken with its keys.

Government-submitted evidence states at around 4:50 a.m. July 3, a St. Clair Shores Police officer on patrol in the area of Nine Mile Road spotted the white Chevrolet Impala and attempted to stop the vehicle. Behind the wheel, Trice attempted to flee and crashed into another police vehicle after a brief chase. Wynter was not in the car with Trice at the time of his arrest.

The Detroit Free Press obtained footage from officer-worn body cameras of the arrest. On the video, after Trice was subdued by a stun gun, pulled out of the car and handcuffed, officers searched the back seat and the trunk of the car he was driving. “The girl kept the baby, not me," Trice says in the video. "I took off. Don’t have the baby. She’s in Lansing with her mom.”

Earlier testimony from an FBI agent assigned to the case included text-message conversations between Trice and a man labeled as his father in Trice's phone. In one exchange, Trice's father asked "where's the little girl," to which Trice replied "she's gone" at 4:01 a.m. July 3.

In the Impala, parts of a torn, pink cellphone charging cable were found.

About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Wynter's body was discovered in an alley between Olympia Street and Edgewood Avenue near Erwin in Detroit. A torn, pink cellphone charging cable was wrapped around the toddler's neck and braided hair. An autopsy confirmed Wynter's death was caused by strangulation.

During Monday's hearing, U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Roth said the government plans on entering the alleged assault and stabbing of Cole as evidence when Trice goes to trial, although he does not face federal charges for the acts.

Last month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office filed 18 felony counts and two misdemeanor charges against Trice stemming from Wynter's disappearance in 54A District Court in Lansing. Nessel's office is handling all state-level charges against Trice after consolidating charges across three jurisdictions.

Both federal charges against Trice are felonies, and the kidnapping in death charge has a statutory minimum mandated sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors have said the charge is also death-penalty eligible — Michigan does not have a death penalty but it can be used for certain convictions of Michigan defendants in federal court. The charge of kidnapping a minor carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

