Staging the trial of Emmett Till's murderers in a moving new show

When a transcript of the 1955 trial of Emmett Till's murderers — who were found not guilty — was unearthed in 2005, it shed a modern light on a monumental injustice of the U.S. legal system.

It also opened the door for a moving theatrical experience premiering this weekend at the DuSable Museum of African American History in partnership with the Collaboraction Theater Company.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The show: "Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till," offers an immersive docu-drama style reenactment of the trial.

The audience co-mingles in the "courtroom" with the actors playing Till's family and witnesses.

What they're saying: "While what happened during this trial is certainly a story of America, at its core, 'Trial in the Delta' is a Black story," says Collaboraction member and co-writer G. Riley Mills.

"It's a story of Mamie Till, Emmett Till, and how systemic oppression and white supremacy got prioritized over the life of a beautiful, young Black boy in 1955."

Driving the news: "With the Justice Department recently closing the case on the Emmett Till murder, it seemed like a perfect time to put this story back into the headlines in a way that it's never been before," Mills tells Axios.

"This was an immense failure of justice for Emmett and Mamie Till. It will haunt us forever as a country, as it should."

If you go: Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm, preceded by a Community Day gathering at 2pm.

Tickets: $15-$45 at Collaboraction.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.