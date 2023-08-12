Stagnating Britain is no country for the young and ambitious

Roll out the bunting. Cut the cake. And break open the champagne. It turns out that, despite all the predictions of its imminent implosion, the British economy is still growing.

Over the last quarter it managed to expand by a mighty 0.2pc, and by 0.5pc in an unexpectedly strong June.

But hold on. In a country where net migration is running at more than 600,000 a year that figure is surely cause for concern not celebration.

If our headcount is increasing by 150,000 per quarter, that would be equivalent to roughly 0.22pc of the total population (not to mention increases in the native population), meaning GDP per capita may in fact have fallen.

The UK has turned into a closed, static society, where the Left, the green fanatics, the elderly, the oligopolistic companies, all have agreed that nothing much should ever change. One of the most perverse consequences of this problem is that Britain has painfully little to offer to the young and ambitious – and we shouldn’t be surprised if they increasingly decide to move elsewhere.

The GDP figures published on Friday were not as bad as might have been feared. Despite rising interest rates, higher inflation, punishing taxes, falling real wages, weak consumer spending and stagnant growth among our major trade partners, the UK managed to dodge a quarter of negative growth.

The Prime Minister may, just about, deliver on his pledge to “grow the economy” and, with any luck, perhaps he’ll “halve inflation” too.

It is an achievement of sorts. If the only aspiration is to stay level with a rapidly deindustrialising Germany, and to prove the IMF’s seemingly gleeful predictions of post-Brexit disaster wrong, then the UK is meeting it.

And yet, viewed in a wider context, our performance is dismal. Given population increases, 0.2pc growth may mean the average person is getting steadily poorer with every year that passes, with the UK falling further and further behind economies such as the United States or Australia.

For certain groups, that is of little concern. It might not bother the green lobby, and those who subscribe to a fanatical pursuit of net zero regardless of the costs. Parts of this coalition advocate “degrowth”, believing that capitalism is a cancer on the world, and want to shrink the “material size of the global economy”.

Many in the Labour Party care more about how we divide the pie more equally than how we might increase it. They peddle the “green jobs” fallacy, ignoring that these come at huge cost (and opportunity cost). In any case, the Party recently shelved its “Green Prosperity Plan”.

Meanwhile, the regulatory blob remains resolutely risk-averse, sticking rigidly to the European Union’s excessive cautiousness, perhaps for fear it will get blamed for anything that goes wrong, while receiving little credit for the dynamism that lighter touch rules-making might unleash.

Many of the well heeled, older members of our society are relaxed about the staggering rise in property prices; some actively support Nimbyism. And there are too many FTSE 100 companies with a cosy relationship to the Government, which are content to make modest but steady profits in markets where the barriers to new entrants are unacceptably high.

Our economic model is broken. Wages and productivity have stagnated. The national debt is enormous. Taxes and public spending are going up. Intergenerational inequality is widening.

It is true that some of the complaints made by the smashed avocado generation sound like a long whinge. It is always a struggle to get started in life. Even so, they increasingly have legitimate grievances.

Many of them will be paying student loans into their sixties, perhaps even after they’ve retired. It may be that they shouldn’t have gone to university, but higher education is often sold as an invaluable experience that would have a strong bearing on future earnings and career potential.

The refusal by the Government to liberalise planning so that more homes can be built means huge numbers of young people in particular cannot get on the housing ladder. Further, the war on landlords, waged with layers of regulations and additional costs, makes life harder for renters.

Taxes are set to reach 70-year highs to feed an out-of-control welfare system, and protect the pensions triple-lock, while frozen thresholds mean the 40pc rate is fast becoming the standard.

Tapered child benefits mean a young couple with student loans might well be paying a marginal rate of 60pc on their salary. It is an unappealing mix.

And underpinning it all is an aversion to growth, to wealth, to risk-taking and enterprise. The public sector is increasingly crowding out the private. We hear a lot about junior doctors leaving for Australia because the NHS doesn’t pay them enough – but often fail to acknowledge that their healthcare model diverged from our own in the late-1940s.

Australia achieves substantially better outcomes for similar spending as a proportion of GDP. We funnel ever more taxpayer money into a broken system which politicians of all stripes refuse to reform. And why do we never hear about accountants or lawyers or entrepreneurs leaving for Asia or the US?

Britain is wilfully turning itself into a zero-growth, low-aspiration, stagnant country that sacrifices dynamism and growth for stability.

The Tories have signed up for that, and the Labour Party, expected to take power next year, has little interest in a change of course. We should not be surprised if more and more young people decide to put down roots and establish careers elsewhere – leaving behind an economy that doesn’t offer nearly enough to make it worth staying.

