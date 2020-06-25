Stagwell Proposes Combination with MDC Partners

- Combined entity would be the 8th largest global marketing services company

- The combination will strengthen MDC Partners' balance sheet and credit profile

- Run-rate synergies are estimated to be $35 million

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") announced today it has proposed a combination with MDC Partners, Inc. ("MDC"). A letter proposing the combination was delivered to the MDC Board of Directors this afternoon and is reprinted below. The combined entity would have generated over $2 billion in net revenue in 2019. Stagwell believes the combined company would deliver a superior value proposition to clients, enhance shareholder value, create attractive synergy opportunities and enhance the pro forma credit profile through strong free cash flow generation.

The proposal values MDC Class A subordinate voting shares ("Class A shares") at $4.25 per share on a fully diluted basis and implies a premium of 263% to MDC's closing price of $1.17 per share on June 24, 2020. As further described in the proposal letter, the pre-transaction holders of MDC Class A shares (without giving effect to any conversion of outstanding preference shares) would own 18.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.

Stagwell believes the combination of its platform with MDC presents a compelling opportunity for both Stagwell and MDC to:

Scale our offerings and serve clients globally

Offer best-in-class combination of insights, creative, digital and performance

Develop products based on our unique combined tech and data assets

Create value through operating synergies, which initial diligence suggests will have an approximate run-rate of $35 million per annum

per annum Provide additional growth via a differentiated M&A platform with a unique partnership model and acquisition template

Stagwell expects MDC's Board of Directors will form a Special Committee consisting of independent directors, and that this Special Committee will retain independent financial and legal advisors to consider the proposal.

"I am excited about the potential combination of MDC Partners and Stagwell and expect the combined company will deliver meaningful shareholder value creation, accelerated growth and enhanced services to clients," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners and Managing Partner of the Stagwell Group.

In addition, as indicated in the proposal letter, Stagwell, in its capacity as a holder of both Class A shares and preference shares of MDC, is not prepared to support, consent to or vote in favor of an alternative transaction by MDC, including an alternative business combination or sale transaction.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is acting as legal advisor to Stagwell in connection with the proposal.

About Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. The address of Stagwell is 1808 Eye Street, Floor 6, Washington, D.C., 20006. As of the date hereof, Stagwell and its affiliates beneficially own 50,000 series 6 preference shares (representing 100% of the outstanding Series 6 preference shares) and 14,922,359 Class A shares (representing 19.9% of the Class A shares) of MDC. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Stagwell in connection with this press release may be obtained from Beth Lester Sidhu (917-765-2638).

Following is the text of the letter that Stagwell sent today to MDC's Board of Directors:

June 25, 2020

Board of Directors

MDC Partners, Inc.

330 Hudson Street

New York, New York 10013

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am pleased to deliver this preliminary, non-binding proposal (this "Proposal") for a possible transaction between Stagwell Media LP or one of its affiliated entities ("Stagwell") and MDC Partners, Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company"). We are enthusiastic about this opportunity and are prepared to devote significant resources to expeditiously complete the work necessary to finalize the terms of a transaction that will create significant value for both companies' equity holders.

Strategic Rationale

We believe the combination of our platforms presents a compelling opportunity for both Stagwell and MDC. A combined business would deliver a superior value proposition to customers and enhance shareholder returns through attractive synergy opportunities. Specifically, we have strong conviction that a combination of Stagwell and MDC will create value through operating and overhead efficiencies, economies of scale, additional opportunities for accretive acquisitions and customer growth through complementary service offerings and expanded global reach. Our preliminary outside-in analysis suggests that we can achieve run-rate synergies of over $35 million by combining our businesses.