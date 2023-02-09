'Stain on their legacy': Stephen A Smith on Kyrie-KD's tenure in Brooklyn

Associated Press

Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. The two main bills would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers, and allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders. The former Minnesota Senate GOP majority prevented much discussion of the proposals in their body over the last several years.