Staines: Plans for family hub in former sports shop

Surrey County Council have requested planning permission to change a former sports store into a "family hub".

The council want to turn the former Decathlon store in the Elmsleigh Centre into a space with modernised museum and library facilities.

If approved, there will also be a cafe and community room in the new site, as well as toilets and meeting rooms.

The new space would be spread across two levels with the museum and library occupying the ground floor.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the planning documents submitted to support the bid read: "The unit in its current state has been vacant for a considerable amount of time and presents a good opportunity to develop a new community hub."

The site is a short walk from both Staines bus and train station, with the council adding: "The close proximity of these two key transport links will support the visibility of the site in becoming an effective family hub."

