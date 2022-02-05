'It stains the community.' LCSO arrests two teens in connection to antisemitic crime

Two teenagers face felony hate crime charges after they vandalized the home of a rabbi in Bonita Springs, with the religious leader calling for kindness in its wake.

On Jan. 31, two boys, one 17 and one 14, destroyed a mailbox, broke a car window, and defaced a driveway, all belonging to Rabbi Mendy Greenberg, who leads Shabbat services at Chabad of Bonita Springs, Estero & FGCU.

The two teens spray-painted the sidewalk with big red lettering, spelling out the word “Jew's.”

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrests at a Friday press conference. The News-Press does not name those younger than 18 who are crime suspects.

The two teens were initially charged with first-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, Marceno said. However, he added that “Because their crime was motivated by hate and prejudice that misdemeanor charge is now enhanced to a felony.”

Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks about an arrest made in a hate crime investigation on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Greenberg, present at the press conference, said he first wanted to thank "God Almighty for such a special sheriff's department. It is unbelievable the type of support and velocity, speed and determination of the Lee County Sheriff's staff to get down to the bottom of this case."

He added that he believes Lee County is a place of love and friendship and, while he has lived here for the past 17 years, he has never experienced any similar antisemitic crime.

"This type of behavior is obviously in the minority so, but it also stains the community," Greenberg said. He encouraged all people of different faiths and backgrounds to support everyone around them with kindness.

"A little light sheds away a lot of darkness. It may sound like a cliche but it really can change reality," he added. “For the Jewish community, my message is there is nothing to be fearful for. We are here to stay, we are not going anywhere. We are proud of who we are.”

After the press conference, Greenberg told the Fort Myers News-Press that he is against punitive punishment when it comes to the two teens.

"Personally, I like to see rehabilitation in general. That is my view on incarceration," he said.

Rabbi Mendy Greenberg speaks at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Greenberg and Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke about an arrest made in a hate crime investigation.

"Antisemitism is on the rise in general around the county. But not here, which is why this was so painful to see happen now because it was so unexpected," he added.

An event will be held at Chabad of Bonita Springs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday for those who want to come together in solidarity, Greenberg said.

