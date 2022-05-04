A ‘Staircase’ timeline from Kathleen Peterson’s death to her husband’s trial and plea

It’s a story that has been told and retold so often that many locals are sick of hearing about it.

But with the new HBO Max dramatic series “The Staircase,” based on the Netflix documentary series of the same name, there’s renewed interest in the death of Kathleen Peterson, and the Durham murder trial of her husband, Michael.

Plus, many people now in the Triangle were not here to live through the case when it exploded in the news more than 20 years ago.

News & Observer and Durham Herald-Sun journalists have covered the Michael Peterson story from the beginning: the scandal related to his run for public office, Kathleen Peterson’s death, the trial and all its drama, the Alford plea in 2017, the release of the popular Netflix documentary series, and now, the HBO Max dramatic series on the case.

We’ve put together this timeline from our coverage.

Who is Kathleen Peterson?

Kathleen Hunt Atwater Peterson was a Greensboro native who grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from Duke University — the first female student accepted to Duke’s School of Engineering in 1971.

At the time of her death at the age of 48, Kathleen Peterson was an executive at Nortel Networks in Research Triangle Park. She was known in Durham for helping to raise money for the North Carolina Ballet and for The American Dance Festival.

Kathleen Peterson

Before marrying Michael Peterson in 1997, she was married to Fred Atwater. They had one daughter together, Caitlin.

She was survived by two sisters, Candace Zamperini and Lori Campbell, and a brother, Steven Hunt. Her mother, Veronica Hunt, was also alive at the time of Kathleen’s death.

Kathleen Peterson is buried at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham.

Who is Michael Peterson?

Michael Iver Peterson was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Duke University with a degree in political science.

Vietnam: Peterson worked for the US Department of Defense and married Patricia Peterson, a teacher at an elementary school on the Rhein-Main Air Base in Gräfenhausen, West Germany. They had two sons, Clayton and Todd. Peterson joined the US Marine Corps in 1968 and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971 after a car accident in Japan left him with a permanent disability to his right leg.

Purple Heart controversy: Peterson was awarded a Silver Star and the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for his service. He claimed to have also received two Purple Hearts in Vietnam, saying that the injury to his leg was from being shot and hit with landmine shrapnel. But The News & Observer, after obtaining Peterson’s military records during his 1998 mayoral campaign, found that he in fact did not receive the Purple Hearts. From the N&O report in 1999: “Confronted with his military record, Peterson disclosed that the leg injury occurred in a two-car accident in Japan. He said not even his family and closest friends knew the truth. ‘It’s a cover; I admit it,’ Peterson said. ... ‘My second wife, she doesn’t know. I’m going to discuss it with her.’”

Michael Peterson with his wife Kathleen as he watches the final tally come up short for him in his quest for mayor of Durham. At back is Martha Ratliff.

Germany to Durham: After Michael’s time in Vietnam, the Petersons continued to live in Germany, and were friends with George and Elizabeth Ratliff, who had two daughters, Margaret and Martha. George, a captain in the US Air Force, died of a heart attack during the U.S. invasion of Grenada in 1983, Peterson has said. Elizabeth died in 1985. (Note: Ratliff’s cause of death at the time was listed as natural causes by “spontaneous intracranial hemorrhages.” During Michael Peterson’s 2003 trial, Ratliff’s body was exhumed and a medical examiner in Durham changed her cause of death to “homicidal assault.”) After her death, Michael and Patty Peterson became the guardian of Margaret and Martha. Michael and Patty divorced in 1987 and Michael and all four children relocated to Durham.

Michael Peterson worked as a novelist and columnist for the Durham Herald-Sun. In his columns, he was often critical of the Durham Police Department, Durham City Council and Durham County District Attorney’s office.

Michael and Kathleen married in 1997, but they had lived together for many years before that.

Kathleen Peterson’s death

Dec. 9, 2001: Rescue workers arrive at the Peterson home at 1810 Cedar St. after a 2:30 a.m. 911 call from Michael, to find Kathleen Peterson dead at the bottom of a back staircase. Peterson told authorities that his wife had been injured in a fall.

Durham Police officers search for evidence in the front yard of Michael Peterson’s home Dec. 10, 2001. Peterson’s wife, Kathleen Peterson, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in the home early Sunday morning.

Maureen Berry, who lives across the street at 1819 Cedar St., told a News & Observer reporter that she was awakened by a fire truck and ambulance about 2:30 a.m., and said she had talked to Michael and Todd. Michael Peterson told Berry that he and Kathleen had been sitting by the pool and that she had gone inside. When he went inside later, he told Berry, he found her lying near the back staircase. “She was a very good friend,” Berry said. “She lived life to the fullest. She was a very intelligent woman and a loving mother.”

Michael Peterson sits as Durham County Detention officer Darryl Lunsford looks through his personal belongings as he is processed in the Magistrate’s office, Dec. 20, 200,1 after being indicted in connection with the death of his wife.

Dec. 20, 2001: Michael Peterson is indicted for first-degree murder.

Jan. 14, 2002: Peterson posts bail and is released from the Durham County Jail.

About 40 family and friends of Michael Peterson held a vigil outside the Durham County Detention Facility January 11, 2002 support for the former candidate for city council and the mayor’s office, who was charged in the murder of his wife Kathleen. Pictured left to right in front of the jail is family friend Tim Jacobi, Peterson’s daughter Martha Ratliff, son, Todd Peterson, son Clayton Peterson, and Clayton’s girlfriend Becky Seibert.

Oct. 29, 2002: Kathleen’s daughter, Caitlin Atwater, files a wrongful death suit against Michael Peterson.

Kathleen Peterson’s daughter Caitlin Atwater (at center) speaks with the media with her step-brother Todd Peterson after Michael Peterson’s first court appearance.

The Michael Peterson trial

May 5, 2003: Jury selection begins. It takes eight weeks to seat 12 jurors and four alternates.

July 1, 2003: The State vs. Michael Peterson trial begins in Durham. District Attorney Jim Hardin, assisted by Freda Black, argues that a blow poke is the likely murder weapon. Defense attorney David Rudolf says Kathleen died from an accidental fall.

Prosecutor Jim Hardin (left) holds up a brass blow poker, identical to one given to the Michael Peterson family but then missing from the Peterson homeProsecutor Freda Black is at right. Hardin was questioning expert witness Dr. Deborah Radisch about blunt trauma injuries and if the type of poker he was holding would cause such injuries.

Aug. 11, 2003: Former male escort Brent Wolgamott, aka “Brad from Raleigh,” testifies that Michael Peterson arranged to pay him for sex three months before Kathleen Peterson’s death, but says the two never actually met. Wolgamott testified under an immunity grant. Wolgamott was a 28-year-old N.C. State University chemistry student at the time of the trial, but was an Army pharmacy specialist posted at Fort Bragg during the time he communicated with Peterson.

Self-described male escort Brent Wolgamott, 28, of Raleigh, grins at defense attorney David Rudolf after saying some of his “clients” were doctors and lawyers and even one judge during his testimony in the 2003 Michael Peterson murder trial.

Aug. 18, 2003: SBI Agent Duane Deaver testifies that the blood spatters on the walls of the staircase, as well as the blood on Michael Peterson’s shorts and sneakers, are evidence of a beating.

State Bureau of Investigation agent Duane Deaver testifies during Michael Peterson’s murder trial in 2003. Deaver explained how his tests of blood spatters strengthened his opinion that Kathleen Peterson was beaten to death.

Aug. 22, 2003: Judge Orlando Hudson rules that evidence about the 1985 death of Peterson’s friend Elizabeth Ratliff in Germany is admissible. Ratliff’s body is exhumed in Texas and chief medical examiner Deborah Radisch’s autopsy finds that Ratliff died as the result of a beating.

Sept. 15, 2003: Forensic expert Henry Lee testifies that the blood spatters at the death scene are consistent with a fall, not a beating.

Henry C. Lee, prominent forensics expert, takes a closer look at a blood spatter evidence photo during the prosecution’s cross-examination of Lee as to his interpretation of the evidence during the 2003 Michael Peterson murder trial.

Sept. 23, 2003: Rudolf surprises the courtroom by offering a blow poke that he says was found by Clayton Peterson in the garage at the Peterson house over the weekend.

PETERSON2.NE.092303.HLL -- DURHAM -- Peterson lead defense attorney David Rudolf (cq), right, holds the prosecution’s evidence, the blow poke of Candace Zamperini up next to a plastic-encased blow poke for comparison for Durham detective Art Holland (cq), left, to examine during Tuesday am’s testimony. The defense surprised the prosecution with the submission of the second blow poke alleged to be the one long missing from the Michael Peterson home.Holland is Durham PD’s lead detective in the investigation of the death of Michael Peterson’s wife, Kathleen Peterson in Dec., 2001.Candace Zamperini is the sister of Kathleen Peterson and gave the missing blow poke to the Petersons as a gift years ago.STAFF/HARRY LYNCH

Oct. 10, 2003: After 14 hours of deliberations over four days, the jury finds Michael Peterson guilty of first-degree murder. Hudson sentences him to life in prison without parole. Rudolf immediately appeals.

Michael Peterson is handcuffed after being found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his wife Kathleen Peterson. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After the trial: Prison for Peterson, then release

Jan. 28, 2008: Caitlin Atwater, the daughter of Kathleen Peterson, is awarded a $25 million judgment in a wrongful death case against Michael Peterson.

Aug. 21, 2008: Larry Pollard, a Durham attorney who is a friend and neighbor of Michael Peterson, holds a news conference stating that an SBI report listing the presence of a microscopic feather supports the theory that an owl attacked Kathleen Peterson.

Larry Pollard at a press conference in front of the Durham County Courthouse in 2008. Pollard, a former neighbor of convicted murderer Michael Peterson, was attempting to bolster his hypothesis that an owl killed Peterson’s wife, Kathleen, instead of Peterson.

Sept. 14, 2011: Judge Orlando Hudson grants David Rudolf’s motion for a new trial for Peterson, determining that SBI agent Duane Deaver misled the judge and jury in his testimony. Peterson is released from prison.

Michael Peterson smiles during the fourth day of his hearing for a retrial Friday Dec. 9, 2011 at the Durham County courthouse.

Dec. 21, 2011: In an interview with The News & Observer, Michael Peterson talks about being free from prison.

Michael Peterson stands outside his lawyer’s office on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill Wednesday Dec. 21, 2011 shortly after he was released from house arrest. Peterson, 68 was released from prison after eight years last week when testimony by former SBI agent Duane Deaver was found to be perjured testimony by Judge Orlando Hudson.

Peterson’s Alford plea

Feb. 24, 2017: Michael Peterson takes an Alford plea to the reduced charge of manslaughter. He is sentenced to time served and set free. He continues to live in Durham.

Durham County sheriff’s deputy Officer R. Adler escorts Michael Peterson to the elevators with his documentary crew in tow at the Durham County Courthouse, in Durham, N.C. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Peterson took an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his wife Kathleen Peterson on Dec. 9, 2001. Taking an Alford plea, a defendant can maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. During a press conference afterwards Peterson maintained his innocence and claimed malfeasance by the Durham police department and SBI as the reasons for his conviction.

After Netflix’s ‘The Staircase’

June 19, 2018: Ron Guerette, the gritty detective featured prominently in “The Staircase” working with defense attorney David Rudolf, dies. Guerette, a former Charlotte police detective, was 73.

Murder defendant Michael Peterson, center, is comforted by defense team member Ron Guerette during closing arguments in Peterson’s 2003 murder trial.

July 2018: About a month after Guerette’s death, former Durham prosecutor Freda Black was found dead in her home after a relative reported that they could not reach her. An autopsy report released in March 2019 said that Black, 57, died of liver disease.

District Attorney Jim Hardin, left, confers with Assistant DA Freda Black during the 2003 murder trial of Michael Peterson.

July 8, 2021: Patricia “Patty” Peterson, the first wife of Michael Peterson, died at Duke University Hospital after suffering a heart attack the night before. Patty attended her ex-husband’s trial and was known to viewers of “The Staircase.” She was 78.