Staley sent to Abilene prison unit

James I. Staley III is now in state prison. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that Staley arrived at the Middleton Unit in Abilene Thursday.

Some media reports indicated that Staley status could not be accounted for, but a TDJC spokesperson confirmed Friday he is in custody and has remained so since his trial.

Because he was being transported from the Tarrant County Jail just Thursday, the spokesperson said he might not have shown up immediately on the TDJC roster.

Staley was convicted March 13 in the capital murder in Wichita Falls of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, his girlfriend's son. He was sentenced to life without parole. The trial was moved to Tarrant County on a change of venue.

Transfers to a state prison from a county jail are not immediate, the TDCJ spokesperson said.

Staley's attorneys are appealing his conviction in the death that occurred in October 2018.

