Staley to Step Down as Barclays CEO Amid Epstein Probe Findings

Stefania Spezzati
·1 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley is stepping down after receiving U.K. regulators’ preliminary conclusions from a probe into his ties to the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Staley, 64, is stepping down Monday, according to a statement. C.S. Venkatakrishnan will replace him as CEO.

“Barclays and Mr. Jes Staley, Group Chief Executive, were made aware on Friday evening of the preliminary conclusions from the FCA and the PRA of their investigation into Mr. Staley’s characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA,” Barclays said in a statement.

“In view of those conclusions, and Mr. Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr. Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays.”

Staley had said that in the summer of 2019, he volunteered to tell Barclays’s board his version of how his 15-year professional relationship with Epstein evolved. In December, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority opened a formal investigation to scrutinize that account.

Former money manager Epstein was found dead in his U.S. jail cell in 2019, after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Epstein spent decades cultivating ties to U.S. and British elites, from Prince Andrew to Wall Street figures like Staley, Leon Black and Glenn Dubin.

The statement notes that “the investigation makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes.”

