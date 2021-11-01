Stalker was angry with exotic dancer before killing her on Fort Worth highway: warrant

An Irving man accused of gunning down a woman while she was driving down a Fort Worth highway was a customer at a strip club where she worked and was angry after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, according to a warrant.

Stanley Szeliga, 54, also wrote on social media that he was going to report the victim for alleged prostitution, according to the arrest warrant affidavit which Fort Worth police released Monday.

Szeliga was arrested last week and faces a murder charge in the killing of 22-year-old Abigail Saldana of Dallas. Szeliga remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $250,000.

Saldana was shot and killed Tuesday night as she drove down a Fort Worth highway, less than two weeks after she had found a tracking device on her car, according to a video she posted on Instagram.

The shooting happened near Rick’s Cabaret. A manager at the strip club told police Saldana worked there but did not work on the night of the shooting, according to the warrant.

Saldana’s mother, Jessica Contreras of Wichita Falls, said her daughter had managed to take down a license plate number of her stalker. The warrant says Szeliga was accused of using the tracking device to follow Saldana.

Saldana’s hometown had been listed as Wichita Falls on the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website, but she had moved to Dallas about two years ago with her 5-year-old son, her mother said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Saldana had told friends she was frightened of Szeliga, according to the warrant.

“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Contreras said. “We got a text about 6:30 p.m. that night, and the shooting happened about two hours later.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.