'Stalker turned killer' pleads guilty, Vanderburgh County prosecutors announce

EVANSVILLE — The man accused of stalking and killing Gamia Lechelle Stuart in Evansville last year has pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Clifton Bryant Fletcher Sr., 45, agreed to accept a 45-year sentence for the December 2022 killing of Stuart, according to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers.

Fletcher appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Friday morning to change his initial plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 28 at 10 a.m.

In the news release announcing Fletcher's plea agreement, the prosecutor's office labeled him a "stalker turned killer." According to a probable cause affidavit filed by EPD Detective Aaron McCormick, Fletcher followed Stuart, 37, to her residence in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on Dec. 4, 2022.

After Fletcher followed Stuart home, police soon received 911 calls reporting a man driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe had shot a woman in the area. On scene, officers found Stuart deceased and recovered .45-caliber shell casings.

About one hour after the shooting, the EPD located the Tahoe parked in the 3800 block of Atlanta Court. On the front passenger seat, investigators found a .45-caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

The police traced the car to Fletcher, who had borrowed it, after they found prescriptions with Fletcher's name on them in the middle console, McCormick's affidavit states.

According to EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, Fletcher fled the city after killing Stuart, but officers apprehended him upon his return to Evansville at a roadblock just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2022.

"Prior to the shooting, the victim was on her way home from a new boyfriend’s house," Moers office stated in the news release. "She was on the phone with a friend, who told police that Fletcher had been following her despite her telling him she did not want to speak with him."

Months earlier, Fletcher also reportedly threatened to kill Stuart – and himself – during an altercation, according to police records.

"I want to thank Detective McCormick for his exceptional investigatory work, which was instrumental in the guilty plea and allowing the family of the victim to avoid the trauma of a trial," Moers said. "This tragedy demonstrates that stalking is dangerous behavior that can lead to violent, even fatal, action."

