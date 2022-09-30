Stalking, assault charges follow 911 call

Sep. 30—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces stalking and drug charges after police responded to his residence for a 911 assault call.

Michael Dean Olson, 36, of 329 E. Cherry St., was charged in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of stalking, fifth-degree drug possession, domestic assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault (intentionally inflicts or attempts to inflict bodily harm).

Police were called to Olson's residence on the afternoon of Sept. 25 when a woman called to say she'd been assaulted.

Officers arrived at Olson's residence and found both dried and fresh blood on the floor. The victim, whom officers say was crying and afraid, told police Olson had beaten her.

She said Olson accused her of stealing money, and struck her on the side of her face with a closed fist or elbow. The victim also said Olson had choked her to the point of her not being able to breathe. When she was able to get free, she called 911.

The victim also told police Olson had burned her on her knee with "an unknown item." During a previous assault, for which Olson also is facing assault charges, the victim suffered hairline fractures in her chest when Olson struck her.

When questioned by police, Olson said the victim fabricated the story to "get him in trouble." When asked why there was blood on his body and on the floor, Olson said it was from a cut he'd suffered a day earlier that hadn't fully healed.

During his arrest, police reportedly found nearly 2 grams of methamphetamine. Olson told police he and the victim had been using meth, and he didn't remember assaulting her.

Olson was denied a public defender and had bail set at $200,000 without conditions, or $50,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for Thursday.