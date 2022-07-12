Stalking case suspended after man deemed incompetent

Jul. 12—ST. PETER — A court-ordered examination determined a New Ulm man isn't competent to face stalking and harassment charges, according to recent court documents.

Charges against Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, were suspended after the ruling Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.

Brown County Human Services petitioned to have him civilly committed in late June and is continuing with the process.

Rewitzer had been accused of stalking a woman in Nicollet County. She called the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office in June after multiple alleged incidents over a one-month period, according to a criminal complaint.

The last alleged incident occurred in June when the woman's children were outside. He reportedly parked across the street from her residence and screamed profanities.

She also reported him sending her disturbing messages. When she blocked his number and social media accounts, he reportedly threatened her through her acquaintances in New Ulm.

Rewitzer's record includes convictions for violent threats, stalking and third-degree assault.

Courts dismiss misdemeanor charges when a defendant is determined to be incompetent, while felony and gross misdemeanor charges get suspended.

Rewitzer was facing three felonies, one gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor stemming from the allegations.

