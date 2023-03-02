Stalking charge has a history

Mar. 1—A stalking charge has been filed against a Paoli man with a history of showing up and trespassing at a local residence.

The single felony count was filed last week against Emmanuel Todd Worley, 36, who received a suspended sentence for an accusation he was not welcome when he entered the same residence in the 100 block of Church last summer.

It was earlier last week when Worley is accused of repeatedly going to the residence after having previously broken into the same home making the woman living there feel "harassed and terrorized."

Making matters worse for Worley is Paoli police determined he was caught on camera trespassing. A trail camera was set up nearby because of "ongoing criminal activity in the area," according to police statements.

When questioned later Worley told police, "I was only picking up cigarette butts."

Worley was arrested at that time but later released. Court records show he failed to appear in court for his initial appearance on the new charge. When he did make it to court on Monday he was given a $25,000 bond.

Just a few weeks ago Worley was given a 15-year suspended sentence on the accusation he entered the same residence last August.

In that incident surveillance cameras show Worley had entered the garage when the resident was asleep in the house.

With last week's charge Garvin County prosecutors filed a motion to revoke the suspended sentence for Worley.

Going back even further Worley was accused in 2020 of assaulting his mother by throwing a paperback book that struck her in the face.

Worley later pleaded no contest and was given two years in prison with credit for time served.

Another assault charge, this one in 2014, accused Worley of using a samurai sword to cut another man.

In that case he received a 10-year sentence with seven in prison in May 2015.